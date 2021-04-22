This photographer transcends his medium — by turning day into night and past into present

NEW YORK - Art love can be founded on soul-shaking epiphanies or on little "A-ha!" moments. I remember, for instance, learning that many of the gloomy photographs in "Paris by Night," Brassai's classic vision of 1930s Paris nightlife, were taken during the day.

"A-ha!" I thought. You can do that?!

Well, yes, you can. You're an artist. You're playing with chemicals in a darkroom. You can do whatever you like.

"Night Coming Tenderly, Black," Dawoud Bey's haunting 2017 series of nighttime landscape photographs, named for a line in a poem by Langston Hughes, also were taken during the day. Instead of fabricating Paris's seedy glamour, Bey's photographs imagine nighttime scenes experienced by fugitive enslaved people on the Underground Railroad. Some of these big (44 by 55 inches) silver gelatin prints are featured in their own gallery in a concise, insinuating survey of Bey's career at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Bey, 68, is primarily a portrait photographer based in Chicago. His portraits are at once so fresh and so assured that by the time you arrive in the "Night Coming Tenderly, Black" gallery, your mind is bobbling and humming like a new arrival at a housewarming party. The 2017 series, however, features no people at all. Composed in and around Hudson, Ohio, the works are pure landscape with only occasional glimpses of houses and fences.

The artful tonal contrasts of Bey's portraits have been blended into a rich, glossy reduction of medium and very dark gray tones. What these dark, unpeopled photographs visualize, art historian Steven Nelson writes in the catalogue, is "the removal of the black body from the white gaze."

We can think of this in several ways. Activating our historical imaginations, we can take Nelson to be referring to the vital cover that night would have afforded Black fugitives. And yet that may be too literal. Bey's photographs, after all, are knowing inventions, the product of darkroom trickery. As patent fictions, they register precisely what we don't know about the Underground Railroad, which relied on secrecy and was largely undocumented.

These dark, sensuously printed images also have an inviting, almost luxurious quality. As such, they encourage a more poetic interpretation of vanishing "from the white gaze." It's linked to the freedom conjured in "Dream Variations," the Langston Hughes poem quoted in the series's title. Hughes imagines himself resting "at cool evening" beneath "a tall, slim tree. ... Night coming tenderly/ Black like me."

In Bey's hands, in other words, photographs of empty, hard-to-see landscapes come to seem connected not just to history, but also to a whole repertoire of feeling.

“A Young Man Resting on an Exercise Bike, Amityville, NY, 1988.” (Dawoud Bey / Courtesy of the artist, Sean Kelly Gallery, Stephen Daiter Gallery and Rena Bransten Gallery)

Sometimes, the biggest gift an artist can receive is a limitation, an obstacle. Photography's profoundest limitation is its mechanistic nature, which can bind it to a literalness and a brittle understanding of time. You photograph something in a certain moment, and there it is: a photograph of something in that moment. It can feel like there's nothing more to say.

But push into these supposed limitations, and interesting things may open up. Bey has been doing this throughout his career.

Trying to overturn the camera's tendency to concentrate power in the photographer's hands at the expense of the subject, Bey has immersed himself in his subjects' communities, accumulating deep knowledge and building trust where other photographers would be quickly in and out. He has made sure to show his work in the places he made it. He has displayed portraits of teenagers (a class of people unusually ripe for others' projections) alongside their own self-descriptions. And in a series of remarkable works taken with a 20-by-24-inch Polaroid, he has combined multiple views taken at different moments of a portrait session into one multipaneled image.

Many photographers have tried similar things. Few have been as committed or convincing.

Recently, and more originally, Bey has fought against the camera's literalness - its insistence on showing what's there - by trying to imagine precisely what isn't there.

Just as we don't know what the Underground Railroad looked like, we struggle and fail to imagine slain children as the adults they should have become. Bey turned his attention to this problem - which should haunt us all - in a body of work he called "The Birmingham Project."

One of the photos in Dawoud Bey’s “Night Coming Tenderly, Black” series. (Dawoud Bey / Collection of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art)

In 1964, when Bey was 12, his parents went to a Baptist church in Queens to hear James Baldwin speak. They brought back a book that included a photograph by Frank Dandridge of 12-year-old Sarah Jean Collins, who, the previous September, had been injured in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. In Dandridge's photograph, Sarah Jean's head is turned to face the camera, but her eyes are covered in round white bandages.