Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts has announced 15 new shows, including Three Dog Night, Crowded House, Pink Martini and Sarah Brightman.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. May 17. They are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546- 3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center ticket office, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Tuesday through Saturday.

The complete show list:

Sept. 6: Three Dog Night, now in its sixth decade, is known for hits including “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “An Old-Fashioned Love Song,” “Joy to the World,” “Never Been to Spain” and others. 8 p.m. $49, $69.

Sept. 14: Comedians compete in the 48th annual San Francisco Comedy Competition semifinals. Hundreds of comedians audition for the competition each year, but only 30 are chosen. 8 p.m. $48.

Sept. 15: The 15th annual Fiesta de Independencia features food, music, games and activities for the entire family. 1 p.m. Free.

Sept. 24: Crowded House, led by Neil Finn, scored mid- ‘80s hits with “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and “Something So Strong.” 8 p.m. $75, $95, $129.

Nov. 19: The Vitamin String Quartet performs fresh arrangements of songs from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” The Weeknd, and Daft Punk. 7:30 p.m. $35, $49.

Dec. 3: “CREATION,” performed by the Pilobolus dance company and presented by the Rodney Strong Dance Series. 2:30 p.m. with post-show discussion. $20, $35, $50.

Dec. 6: Pink Martini with lead singer China Forbes on its 30th Anniversary Tour. 8 p.m. $65, $85.

Dec. 11: “A Christmas Symphony” with soprano Sarah Brightman singing holiday classics and her greatest hits, accompanied by an orchestra, a choir, and special guests. 7:30 p.m. $45, $79, $99, $145

Dec. 13: Posada Navideña with the Calidanza Dance Company, presented by Rodney Strong Dance Series. An annual Luther Burbank Center tradition, filled with lively dance, colorful costumes, festive music and songs. 6:30 p.m. with pre-show arts and crafts and post-show celebration. $5 for children, $10 for adults.

Dec. 18: “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet,” presented by Talmi Entertainment. America’s favorite Christmas celebration, performed by an international cast and Ukrainian principal artists, with acrobatics, larger-than-life puppets and hand-crafted sets and costumes. 7 p.m. $36, $46, $56, $76, $86, $126, $181.

Jan. 19, 2025: Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer David Foster and wife, singer and television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee, perform hits from “Chicago,” “American Idol,” “Smash” and “Waitress,” as well as favorites by Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Bublé. 7 p.m. $59, $79, $99, $129.

Feb. 19, 2025: Cirque Kalabanté presents “Afrique en Cirque,” with authentic music, dance and acrobatics from Guinea. 7:30 p.m. $35, $49.

March 6, 2025: RUBBERBAND, a contemporary dance company from Montreal led by choreographer Victor Quijada, redefines breakdancing, classical ballet, and dance theater. 7:30 p.m., with post-show discussion. $20, $35, $49.

March 29, 2025: “The Billie Holiday Project” with Stella Health, pianist Neil Angelo Fontano and a 10-piece Bay Area Band, plus professional swing dancers. 8 p.m., $25, $39.

May 8, 2025: Hawaiian music by John Cruz, with special guest Faith Ako Cruz. John Cruz released his first album, “Acoustic Soul,” in 1996. It was followed by radio hits "Shine On," "Sitting in Limbo" and "Island Style.“ 7:30 p.m. $35, $55.

