Some people warn of climate change and others deny it. But several local poets take a slightly different point of view: They just want the Earth to have a chance to heal itself.

“We first must learn to love the Earth or nothing will change, because the Earth responds to us,” said poet Raphael Block of Sebastopol.

Block and two other poets — Elizabeth Herron of Graton, the current Sonoma County poet laureate, and Maya Khosla of Rohnert Park, who held that post from 2018 to 2020 — will appear at a Poems of Love & Landscape book launch party Sunday at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

The books to be featured at the event are “In the Cities of Sleep” by Herron, “All the Fires of Wind and Light” by Khosla and Block’s fifth book, “The Dreams We Share.”

“In the Cities of Sleep” is Herron’s third full-length collection of poems. She also has published four smaller volumes of poetry in a chapbook format and has two more awaiting publication.

For her poet laureate project, Herron set out last year to start what she called her Being Brave Poetry Project, soliciting poems about personal courage from local people.

Born in Illinois, she grew up in Hawaii. After attending the University of Hawaii, Herron earned a master’s degree in counseling at San Francisco State University. She received a doctorate in psychology from the University for Integrative Learning, a program founded by graduates of the Harvard School of Education.

She initially joined the counseling center at Sonoma State University and subsequently moved to a faculty position, teaching creative writing and other courses.

Khosla, a biologist, poet and filmmaker, settled in Sonoma County more than 15 years ago. Her family is from India and she was born in London. She came to the United States in 1984 and holds master’s degrees in chemistry and ecotoxicology from Virginia Tech.

“I admire the work both of them have done. We’re not purveyors of doom and gloom,” Block said. “We offer hope in relation to our choices as human beings about how we respond to Earth.”

That doesn’t mean he is complacent about worldwide weather patterns.

“I don’t call it climate change,” Block explained. “I’d rather take full ownership and call it what it is, which is ‘ecocide,’ like homicide.”

Like Herron and Khosla, Block has an interesting background. He was born on a kibbutz in Israel and moved with his family to London when he was 9. In 1993, he moved to Northern California.

“We’re all three known as ecological poets,” Block said. “That’s what gave rise to the title of the benefit.”

The Poems of Love & Landscape event, which will benefit the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, also will include improvised live music by cellist RutiCelli and bass and keyboard player Paul Lamb.

