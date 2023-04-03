Three men arrested in attack on Tekashi 6ix9ine at South Florida gym

Authorities have arrested three men who allegedly assaulted rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at a South Florida gym earlier this month.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday the arrests of Rafael Medina Jr., 44; Octavious Medina, 24 and Anthony Maldonado, 25.

According to sheriff's office social media posts, the three men "have been located, arrested and are currently being booked/processed into the Palm Beach County Jail."

On March 21, 6ix9ine — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — was hospitalized after being attacked by several people at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Fla.

A graphic video obtained by WTVJ-TV in Miami showed several men cornering and kicking Hernandez in the gym's bathroom and the rapper, 26, exiting the restroom with a bloody face.

The day after the assault, TMZ posted surveillance video from the gym showing the suspects making a beeline to the bathroom where they found 6ix9ine.

The rapper's legal representative, Lance Lazzaro, did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Friday.

It's unclear whether the assault was in connection to the "Mala" and "Fefe" rapper's association with a violent street gang that led to his 2018 arrest.

He was sentenced to two years in prison after he opted to cooperate with federal prosecutors. He was granted an early release in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office added that the three suspects "should be attending first appearance this morning."