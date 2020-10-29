Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Preserving ag land

EDITOR: As the incoming president of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, I agree with Chris Meyer that the Board of Supervisors must do their due diligence in selecting the next director of the Agriculture and Open Space District (“Open space mission,” Letters, Oct. 18).

For several years, representatives from the agriculture community have been working closely with the district’s staff and board to develop nonpolitical strategies and goals around preserving the most threatened working land for our community, and we need an executive leader who embraces these beliefs.

Preserving agriculture land not only supports the pillars identified in the expenditure plan, such as open space, scenic landscapes and community separators, but it takes the burden of maintaining these lands out of the public coffers.

Our 1,800-member organization encourages the district board and staff to be more selective in granting land easements to maintain working land that is important to our environment and economy.

Well-planned ag land conservation provides ecosystem benefits while creating jobs, housing and open space. In addition, managed landscapes have proven to be important firebreaks and defensible space during wildfires, which benefits the entire community.

JENNIFER BERETTA

Santa Rosa

Hurricanes and fires

EDITOR: To some, including President Donald Trump, the Gulf Coast and California may seem disconnected. After all, the regions are thousands of miles apart and are pretty far apart in politics. What they have in common is global warming.

This year, like the one before it and the one before that, is the hottest on record. One has only to glimpse at the melting ice caps to be aware of the stark reality.

Napa and Sonoma counties lost more than 500 homes to the Glass fire. The National Weather Service has run out of hurricane names in the English alphabet, with Zeta as the 27th named storm of the year.

What is striking is that recent hurricanes have changed in common characteristics. For at least the past 80 years, hurricanes have been fast-moving, coming on land at 15 mph or faster and have consisted of destructive winds of over 100 mph. Now, most are much larger, slower moving and dumping huge amounts of water, causing floods, like Floyd last year in Texas and Laura and Delta in southeastern Louisiana.

We must elect Joe Biden and rejoin the Paris climate accord.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Cotati’s independence

EDITOR: Measure S in Cotati isn’t asking for higher taxes; it will just extend current funding. I have seen so much improvement in our small city and would sure hate that to change. Without continuing the existing funding by voting yes on Measure S, Cotati will lose nearly all funding for street, park or public building repairs. All recreation programs for children and seniors would be eliminated. Staffing would be cut by about 47%. Our local emergency response team would be cut back from only two officers on duty to one? None? Voting yes on Measure S keeps Cotati independent.

PEGGY CARR

Cotati

Windsor at a crossroads

EDITOR: Rip out the Huerta Gym, library, civic center and state, or leave all as is (improving as needed)? Windsor’s existing Town Council is 4-1 in favor of doing business with the Robert Green Co. in an exclusive negotiating agreement where he could build a luxury hotel with restaurants and retail in place of our family-oriented gym and library.

This issue lives large on social media with what seems to be an increasingly vocal preference to leave the buildings in place.

The outcome of the Nov. 3 election has the potential to shift the balance of the Town Council. Jeff Leasure has my vote in District 3. He opposes the Civic Center project as well as sprawl into the unincorporated areas on the eastern edge of town. When he wins, Deb Fudge will term out.

Vote for change and new voices. Vote Jeff Leasure in District 3 and Rosa Reynosa for mayor. She also opposes the Civic Center project. When they win we will have three voices against the Civic Center project, as Sam Salmon’s term isn’t up until 2022, making the lone dissenting voice a majority viewpoint.

JOANN HAMILTON

Windsor

City Council diversity

EDITOR: It is time to have a greater balance on the Santa Rosa City Council. Sonoma County Blacks United supports City Council candidates Natalie Rogers in District 7 and Azmina Hanna in District 5. To date, there has not been an African American woman on the council. Rogers and Hanna are well qualified for this position. They are family-oriented, educated and concerned about the issues occurring in Santa Rosa.

We need to balance the City Council. Currently, a majority of council members are Caucasian men attempting to represent the various ethnic groups in our city. In this city, most of the decisions are made by people other than minorities. We believe it is imperative that we have a representative who has a different perspective, one who has faced hard and raw decisions that only minorities will understand.

It is time to make a change. We need to vote Natalie Rogers and Azmina Hanna for Santa Rosa City Council. Our community needs a voice. We need to benefit from the experience, knowledge and skills of all, not just a few.

NANCY ROGERS

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.