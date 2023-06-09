Tickets for both Matt Rife shows in Santa Rosa sell out fast

Tickets for comedian Matt Rife’s two shows Nov. 29 at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center sold out immediately after going on sale Friday morning.

Rife — a rising star with more than 14 million TikTok followers and 4 million on Instagram — on Monday announced his two-year, 115-date “ProbleMATTic World Tour,” prompting a traffic jam on Ticketmaster.

Armed with a code provided by Rife, his fans flooded Ticketmaster’s sites to get tickets to his upcoming shows nationwide, USA Today reported, only to encounter long hours spent in the queue to inflated prices. Many quickly took to social media to share their frustration and disappointment.

At Luther Burbank Center, presale tickets had been available since Monday for Rife’s fan club members and since Wednesday for the center’s members, said Anita Wiglesworth, vice president of programs and marketing at the Luther Burbank Center.

Tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Luther Burbank Center is not a Ticketmaster venue and the shows are being produced by Live Nation, she said.

The Ticketmaster debacle with Rife’s tickets is already drawing comparisons with a previous breakdown in November 2022, when Taylor Swift put tickets on sale for her highly anticipated “Eras Tour,” providing an access code to allow fans to buy tickets early.

The presale went live only to bog down for days with major delays, errors and pauses in the queues to purchase tickets. Ticketmaster later announced it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star’s tour.

Rife, who hails from North Lewisburg, Ohio, is known for his self-produced comedy specials, “Only Fans” and “Matthew Steven Rife,” as well as his 2019 appearance on the NBC comedy competition series, “Bring the Funny.” He also was a recurring cast member for two seasons of MTV’s improv series, “Wild ‘N Out,” hosted by Nick Cannon.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kzgFwZEAHZQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

He’s made appearances in other TV comedies, such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”

His comedic inspiration draws from pop culture, current events, recreational drug use and human sexuality. The Luther Burbank Center shows are restricted to age 21 and older.

Rife’s world tour starts July 20 in Bend, Oregon.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.