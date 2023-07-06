Tickets go on sale Friday for comedian Margaret Cho’s November show at the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park.

Cho is bringing her “Live and Livid” tour to Sonoma County Nov. 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon. The resort’s website, gratonresortcasino.com, links to Ticketmaster, which lists prices from $89 to $379. Attendees must be over the age of 21.

In her stand-up routines, Cho often deals with social and political issues, particularly race and sexuality.

Cho’s screen credits include the movies “Face/Off” with John Travolta and “It's My Party” and “All-American Girl,” “Drop Dead Diva” and “30 Rock” on television.

Last year, Cho co-starred in the film “Fire Island,” a portrayal of the LGBT Asian American experience in the gay village off the South Shore of Long Island.

