Tickets on sale, bands lined up for Huichica Festival in Sonoma

Allah-Las, ESG, Turnover, W.I.T.C.H., Damien Jurado, La Luz and Woods are among the more than three dozen music acts lined up to play June 10-11 at the Huichica Music Festival at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma.

Two-day general admission passes go on sale at huichica.com at $295 each at 10 a.m. Friday, with single-day tickets to follow later. Children under 12 are free. A portion of the proceeds from Huichica will benefit the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation.

Presented in partnership between sixth-generation vintner Jeff Bundschu and Bay Area promoter and curator FolkYEAH Presents, the all-ages, family-friendly music festival takes place throughout Gundlach Bundschu’s winery estate in Sonoma, including its historic barn and outdoor amphitheater.

The Huichica 2022 lineup includes: Allah-Las, ESG, Turnover, W.I.T.C.H., Woods, La Luz, Damien Jurado, Midlake, Tamaryn, Avey Tare, Isobel Campbell, Bobby Oroza, Wand, Lilys, The Altons, Mega Bog, Mary Lattimore, Tropa Magica, Mystic Chords Of Memory, Dummy, Starcrawler, Tapers Choice, Spaceface, Jess Williamson, Oog Bogo, Brigid Dawson, Frank Locrasto, Thumpasuraus, Light Fantastic, Oliver Ray, Sylvie, Uni Boys, Madeline Kenney, The Shacks, Nico Georis, Matt Baldwin and Companion. The lineup may be subject to change.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Bundschu, president of Gundlach Bundschu, and musician Eric D. Johnson, the festival joined forces with famed Northern California concert promoter and curator FolkYEAH in 2010.

“We created Huichica because we believe that music and wine is best shared in intimate and epic settings with our community, family (and) friends,” Bundschu said in a statement.

The festival was not held in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

“After a couple of tough years for live events and the music industry, it means the world to us to present this fun and diverse music experience at the oldest family-owned winery in California — it’s always one of my favorite music and family weekends of the year,” said Britt Govea, founder of FolkYEAH Presents, in a press release.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the winery and local food purveyors.

The Huichica Music Festival will comply with any laws and mandates recommended by the county and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information on attending Huichica or to buy tickets, visit huichica.com or connect through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.