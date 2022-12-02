Presale tickets for Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival, are now available at a discounted rate. The festival will return to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds June 16-18, 2023.

While headlining performers have not yet been announced, Country Summer has consistently attracted top country music entertainers.

In 2022, the festival returned to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds after a two-year hiatus with Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young headlining a weekend packed with more than 20 performances across two stages. The Saturday show attracted a sold-out crowd and featured a special appearance from Gwen Stefani for Blake Shelton’s birthday.

Three-day passes to the 2023 festival start at $259 plus fees during the presale period. To purchase, visit countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

There will be no on-site sales at the Fairgrounds at this time. Ticket prices will increase after the presale period ends Dec. 8.

The first headliner announcement is expected to be released in coming weeks.

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group — local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other radio stations in Sonoma County.

For more information, visit facebook.com/countrysummer; twitter.com/countrysummerca; instagram.com/countrysummerca.