Tickets sold out for BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

It’s official. BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 is sold out.

Within a half-hour Thursday morning, the music, food, wine and craft beer festival sold all of its single-day tickets for the festival, returning Sept. 3-5 to downtown Napa. Three-day passes already had sold out Monday.

BottleRock, presented by JaM Cellars, annually attracts 40,000 fans a day for three days, and will operate at full capacity this year, a spokesman said.

The festival will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the festival.

BottleRock has teamed up with Lyte, a ticket exchange platform that allows fans to buy or exchange tickets for sold-out events. Fans still looking for BottleRock tickets can visit lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley.

Usually slated for Memorial Day weekend and last held in 2019, BottleRock was pushed back three times amid the coronavirus pandemic — first to October 2020, then to May 2021 and finally to Sept. 3-5 this year.

With the new festival dates and updated lineup, organizers have informed all previous ticket holders that their current tickets are valid for the September dates, along with their ticket return options.

Headliners include Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels and more than 75 other acts.

For updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. You also can follow the festival on Facebook (facebook.com/BottleRockNapaValley, Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.