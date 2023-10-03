Tom Hanks warns of dental ad using AI version of him

Tom Hanks and Gayle King, a co-host of “CBS Mornings,” have separately warned their followers on social media that videos using artificial intelligence likenesses of them were being used for fraudulent advertisements.

“People keep sending me this video and asking about this product and I have NOTHING to do with this company,” King wrote on Instagram on Monday, attaching a video that she said had been manipulated from a legitimate post promoting her radio show Aug. 31.

The doctored footage, which she shared with the words “Fake Video” stamped across it, showed King saying that her direct messages were “overflowing” and that people should “follow the link” to learn more about her weight loss “secret.”

“I’ve never heard of this product or used it!” she wrote. “Please don’t be fooled by these AI videos.”

It was not immediately clear what weight-loss product the ad was promoting or what company was behind it.

Hanks issued a similar warning Saturday, saying that an advertisement for a dental plan using his likeness without his consent was fraudulent and based on an AI version of him.

“Beware!!” he wrote on Instagram over a screenshot of the apparent ad. “There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.”

It was unclear what company had used Hanks’ likeness or what products it was promoting. Hanks did not tag the company or mention it by name. There was no evidence of the video anywhere on social media.

Representatives for Hanks declined to respond Monday to questions about the ad, including whether he planned to take legal action or if he had requested that the ad be removed from social media.

It was also unclear if Meta, Instagram’s parent company, had been notified about the ad. Meta did not respond to requests for comment about either Hanks or King.

Christa Robinson, a spokesperson for CBS News, said in an email that King learned about the video featuring her likeness when friends called her attention to it. “Representatives on her behalf have requested the fake video be taken down several times,” Robinson said.

The use of AI was one of many sticking points during the monthslong Writers Guild of America strike, which ended late last month.