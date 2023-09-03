Tom Holland wishes Zendaya a happy 27th birthday with goofy and candid personal photos

Tom Holland just wants everyone to know that he loves Zendaya and that it's her birthday.

The " Spider-Man: No Way Home " star took to his InstagramStories on Friday to wish his co-star and partner a very happy 27th birthday.

"My birthday girl," Holland captioned a photo of the "Euphoria" actor wearing scuba goggles, a snorkel and other other diving gear while giving a thumbs-up sign and making a goofy face.

He also shared a photo of Zendaya elegantly walking away with her dogs down a lush forest road while wind blows her long hair straight up. Holland superimposed three heart-eye emojis over the snapshot.

This wasn't the first time Holland expressed affection for Zendaya on her birthday.

Holland displayed his love for in a 2021 birthday post to the "Dune" star.

The Instagram post included a mirror selfie of the couple (with Holland in costume as Spider-Man) and a heartfelt caption referring to Zendaya as "My MJ" — which sent social media into a frenzy.

Zendaya later responded by posting a photo of Holland and calling him "My Spider-Man."

The pair have kept their relationship mostly private, with each of them recently sharing why that is.

In an interview with Elle last month, Zendaya said that while she strives for complete privacy, she accepts that some aspects of her life "are going to be public" no matter what.

"I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," she said.

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

To celebrates Holland's birthday in June, the former Disney star shared several photos of the "Crowded Room" actor on her Instagram stories, showing him making a heart with his hands and giving a big grin for the camera.

Holland has also made an effort to stay relatively mum about their romance, telling the Hollywood Reporter in June that their relationship is something they are "incredibly protective of" and "want to keep as sacred as possible."

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone," he said, "it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."