Tom Waits cast in new animated series coming to AMC

Tom Waits is among the celebrities set to star in the stop-motion animated series from AMC Studios, “Ultra City Smiths,” according to Deadline.

Waits, a musician and Sonoma County resident, will voice “The Narrator” in the series, which also features Kristen Bell, Tim Meadows, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker.

“Ultra City Smiths” chronicles an investigation into the disappearance of a famous magnate in the fictional Ultra City. The first two episodes of the show will premiere July 22 on AMC’s streaming app, AMC+, with the rest of the six-episode series airing every Thursday. The show also will air on AMC in the fall.

Waits previously has starred in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Seven Psychopaths” and “The Dead Don’t Die.“ His music also has been featured in dozens of movies and TV shows, including ”Jojo Rabbit“ and ”The Punisher.“