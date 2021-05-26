Subscribe

Tom Waits cast in new animated series coming to AMC

KAILA BOHLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2021, 5:16PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Tom Waits is among the celebrities set to star in the stop-motion animated series from AMC Studios, “Ultra City Smiths,” according to Deadline.

Waits, a musician and Sonoma County resident, will voice “The Narrator” in the series, which also features Kristen Bell, Tim Meadows, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker.

“Ultra City Smiths” chronicles an investigation into the disappearance of a famous magnate in the fictional Ultra City. The first two episodes of the show will premiere July 22 on AMC’s streaming app, AMC+, with the rest of the six-episode series airing every Thursday. The show also will air on AMC in the fall.

Waits previously has starred in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Seven Psychopaths” and “The Dead Don’t Die.“ His music also has been featured in dozens of movies and TV shows, including ”Jojo Rabbit“ and ”The Punisher.“

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette