Tower of Power, Colbie Caillat and Blues Traveler booked for Rodney Strong summer shows

As live music venues continue to roll out new events after two years of pandemic-induced cancellations, one of the most iconic programs to return is the Rodney Strong Vineyard Summer Concert Series in Healdsburg.

This summer’s edition of the series, which began in 1990, kicks off in July with Tower of Power, followed by Colbie Caillat in August and Blues Traveler in September.

Tickets, priced between $59 and $99, will go on sale to the public on March 25 and can be purchased online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by phone at 707-546-3600 or in person at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts box office, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa.

The series was last held in 2019 with performances from Alanis Morrisette, Rick Springield and Richard Marx and the Beach Boys. The Beach Boys drew 1,100 fans to a sold-out show. The 2020 and 2021 series were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

This summer’s concerts mark a new partnership between Luther Burbank Center and Rodney Strong Vineyards, long delayed by the pandemic.

“We’re excited to get people back out to Rodney Strong Vineyards and present great bands in country,” said Christopher O’Gorman, director of communications at Rodney Strong Vineyards.

After announcing in March 2020 an expansion of their long-standing relationship, with plans for Luther Burbank Center to present the concert series at Rodney Strong Vineyards, the partners had to put off the events due to the pandemic.

“We both have a shared mission to strengthen our community by supporting the arts,” O’Gorman said. “Obviously, the Luther Burbank Center is expert in booking bands and promoting concerts.”

The center booked the acts for this summer’s series and will promote the concerts, said Anita Wiglesworth, vice president of programs and marketing at Luther Burbank Center.

“We have a very deep relationship with the winery. They’re our wine sponsor. This collaboration will deepen our relationship and allow us do some programming outside, since we already have the largest indoor performance facility in the county,” she said.

“This will be the 30th summer concert series at Rodney Strong Vineyards, although we can’t say ‘30th annual,’ because it was interrupted,” Wiglesworth explained.

This is not the first collaboration between the two venues. In 2009, Rodney Strong Vineyards and the Luther Burbank Center launched the Rodney Strong Dance Series, which brings professional dance performances to the arts center in Santa Rosa.

The winery’s founder, Rodney Strong, began his career as a celebrated dancer, choreographer and producer in Paris and on Broadway. In 1962, he bought Windsor Vineyards in northern Sonoma County. It was later renamed Sonoma Vineyards and finally Rodney Strong Vineyards. Rodney Strong Vineyards was sold in 1989, but Strong stayed on as a consultant until retiring in 1995. He died in at age 78 in 2006.

Luther Burbank Center hopes to feature local musicians from its “Luther Locals” online series as opening acts for this summer’s concerts at Rodney Strong Vineyards, Wiglesworth said.

“Luther Locals” started as a weekly virtual miniconcert on the center’s Facebook page in April of 2020 during the shelter-in-place orders as a way to support local artists.

“We have been looking for opportunities to continue to promote them, but the headliners do have discretion over who opens for them,” she said.

