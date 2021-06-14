‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ trailer gives sneak peek of new documentary about the ‘Peanuts’ and creator Charles Schulz

A documentary about the “Peanuts” gang and its creator Charles Schulz will be released later this June, and a new trailer gives fans of the comic strip a sneak peek of the film.

“Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” will debut June 25 on Apple TV+, according to the streaming service.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, the film delves into the evolution of the “Peanuts” characters and the life of Charles Schulz, who lived in Sonoma County for more than 40 years until his death at the age of 77 in 2000.

A new animated story about “Charlie Brown on a quest” also is part of the documentary, according to Apple TV+.

The documentary trailer highlights interviews with a range of celebrities, including actress Drew Barrymore, “Today” show host Al Roker and tennis star Billie Jean King. Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, and Karen Johnson, the former director of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, also are featured.

In the trailer, King, Roker and several others discuss the comic strip’s cultural significance and how progressive some of the characters were once considered. The comic strips often depicted Lucy and Peppermint Patty playing sports with the boys, and Schulz introduced Frankie, the first Black character in “Peanuts,” in 1968. The decision was so controversial at the time that some newspapers threatened to drop the comic strip.

“I felt like he was always searching for the truth and wanted the world to be equal,” King said in the trailer.

The “Peanuts” comic strip debuted in October 1950, eight years before Schulz, a Minnesota native, moved to Sonoma County. The comic strips are still published in newspapers worldwide.

“As successful as he was, I don’t think he got the full depth of the love and devotion people had to him and those characters,” Roker said in the trailer.

See the trailer here.