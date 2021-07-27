Subscribe

Trailer out for ‘Burning Man: The Musical’

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2021, 3:27PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A musical comedy about techies and hippies who clash at Burning Man debuts on streaming services in late August and a new trailer gives us an early glimpse at the movie.

“Burning Man: The Musical” will be available to stream on Broadway on Demand and Streaming Musicals starting Aug. 27, according to its website.

The film follows a young tech worker named Molly who attends the Nevada desert festival as her employer is hell-bent on destroying the event.

“After being given the rather NSFW task of acquiring drugs for her boss's exclusive party, Molly finds herself on a journey inward - and through the community of Burning Man - finds her truest self,” the movie’s website reads.

The trailer weaves snippets of the film with classical and electronic music but mutes any dialogue included in the movie. It also features choreographed dance routines and people wearing animals costumes and other creative outfits common at the fest.

“Burning Man: The Musical” was written by Matt Werner of Marin County, and the music was composed by Gene Back of Los Angeles, according to the movie’s website.

Watch the trailer here.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette