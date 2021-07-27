Trailer out for ‘Burning Man: The Musical’

A musical comedy about techies and hippies who clash at Burning Man debuts on streaming services in late August and a new trailer gives us an early glimpse at the movie.

“Burning Man: The Musical” will be available to stream on Broadway on Demand and Streaming Musicals starting Aug. 27, according to its website.

The film follows a young tech worker named Molly who attends the Nevada desert festival as her employer is hell-bent on destroying the event.

“After being given the rather NSFW task of acquiring drugs for her boss's exclusive party, Molly finds herself on a journey inward - and through the community of Burning Man - finds her truest self,” the movie’s website reads.

The trailer weaves snippets of the film with classical and electronic music but mutes any dialogue included in the movie. It also features choreographed dance routines and people wearing animals costumes and other creative outfits common at the fest.

“Burning Man: The Musical” was written by Matt Werner of Marin County, and the music was composed by Gene Back of Los Angeles, according to the movie’s website.

Watch the trailer here.