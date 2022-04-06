Transcendence sets summer show season set for Jack London Park

After weathering the pandemic with virtual presentations and drive-in productions, the Transcencence Theatre Company returned to its outdoor stage at Jack London State Historic Park last summer with a truncated season.

Now, in its 11th season at the park, the company is ready to return to pre-COVID normal.

“We usually had four shows. Last year, we had two,” said Brad Surosky, the company’s executive director. “This year, we have three shows but they’re running longer. The demand is higher.”

The season opens June 17 with “Let’s Dance,” a new musical revue conceived, choreographed and directed by Luis Delgado with musical direction by Matt Smart.

“This show combines favorite songs from Broadway with new choreography,” said Amy Miller, artistic director at Transcendence. “It has a Latin jolt to it.”

The company for this production features creative contributions from associate director Juan Pablo Lostannau Aliaga and tap and percussion specialist Luis Antonio Vilchez Vargas, both from Peru, as well as associate choreographer Mariana Herrera Juri from Colombia.

The season’s second show, “Hooray for Hollywood,” opening July 29, is a new compilation of song and dance by musical director Susan Draus, who created last summer’s “Road Trip” revue for Transcendence, featuring pop songs with a travel theme.

“That show was very well-received,” Miller said. “The new show includes movie music from ‘Monty Python,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘Singin' in the Rain,’ ‘Rocky Horror Show,’ ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ and others.”

Transcendence, which features performers with Broadway and national touring company credits, returns to its roots with the season’s closing show, “The Gala,” with Broadway favorites. It opens Sept. 9

“The gala will be our big Broadway night,” Miller said. “Anyone who loves Broadway music will want to see this.”

The summer season has another special appeal this year, Surosky said.

“We bought all new chairs. They’re more comfortable and a bit wider, and the cushions are softer,” he said. “That’s big.”

It has been a busy year of preparation for Transcendence, which combined all its longstanding community efforts in an all-encompassing new program titled “Transcendence for All.”

“‘Transcendence for All’ is a combination of all our outreach and education programs,” Surosky said.

That includes theater camps and workshops, partnering to help local nonprofits and free or discounted tickets for people who normally would not have the means to attend a theatrical performance.

“We’ve been doing things like this from the beginning, but now we’re trying to expand it,” Miller said.

Transcendence, which already enjoys a strong local and regional following, aims to attract some national attention as well.

“We want to expand our reach and make it a destination,” Miller said.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.