Transcendence takes annual holiday show to the drive-in

With large indoor gatherings banned this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, performance arts companies have a couple of choices: screen prerecorded shows or stage live ones outdoors at a safe social distance.

The Transcendence Theatre Company decided to do both.

In December, the company’s “Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In” will pair a compilation of recorded song and dance numbers from holiday shows of the past five years with live performances by troupe members, all in a drive-in movie setting.

“It’s quite an integration of all elements of media: live, video, sound,” said the show’s director, Tony Gonzalez. “It’s our first time taking a stab at this.”

The shows come with some extras. Patrons will get a bag of props as they drive in, for audience participation during the performance, including paddles to hold up out their car windows during a parody version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Drivers will be prompted to flash their headlights at some points during the show.

“We wanted to go live with some Transcendence-style ‘Wow’ elements,” Gonzalez said. “We want it to feel like a holiday party, where you just happen to have the radio on. I want people to know they’re not just coming to sit and watch.”

Show times are 6:15 p.m. Dec. 4-6 at the SOMO Village in Rohnert Park and 6:15 p.m. Dec. 11-13 at the Sonoma Raceway at Sonoma. Tickets start at $59 per car. Information: transcendencetheatre.org

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and drink. There also will be concession stands selling popcorn and hot chocolate at SOMO Village, plus food and drink vendors at Sonoma Raceway, with safe social distancing practiced in the customer lines. Box dinners can be ordered with VIP tickets, which range in price from $199 to $249.

David Gordon and Meggie Cansler Ness will appear onstage to perform live and host the drive-in shows, and their performances also will be shown on the big screen between clips of past shows featuring some 60 performers all together.

The drive-in events will be followed later next month by a free web version titled “Broadway Holiday Online” Dec. 18-23, to be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday. Reserve tickets at transcendencetheatre.org

In the past, the company’s annual holiday shows have been presented indoors at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa and the Lincoln Theater in Yountville, but pandemic health protocols make that impossible this year.

Transcendence has built a broad base for its annual outdoor summer series “Broadway Under the Stars” at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen since its debut there in 2011.

“Whoever thought we’d be in the drive-in business now? This is an opportunity for people to come together safely in their cars,” said Brad Surosky, executive director for Transcendence and co-founder of the company with his wife, artistic director Amy Miller.

Last summer’s online version of the “Best of Broadway” series drew an audience of 70,000, Miller said. “I’m grateful that the community keeps supporting us,” she added.

For Gonzalez, this winter’s drive-in movie experience conjures warm memories.

“I was six years old when I saw ‘Snow White’ at a drive-in movie theater in Ohio,” he said. “I specifically remember mom and dad packing our sleeping bags in the back of the station wagon so we could lay down while enjoying the show. It’s memories like this that we hope to create for our patrons.”

