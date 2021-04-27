Transcendence Theatre Company announces 2021 summer season

Select tickets for each performance of “My Hero” will be available free to frontline healthcare workers.

The Transcendence Theatre Company has announced the 2021 season of its “Broadway Under The Stars” musical theater concert series, to run June 4 through Sept. 19.

The 2021 season marks the company’s 10th anniversary and the return of live theater at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.

The first Transcendence performance was at the park in 2011, establishing the troupe’s practice of presenting talent with Broadway and national touring company credits. The shows include both classic songs from Broadway hits and more contemporary tunes, matched with dance numbers.

The company’s last season at the park was in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, it has produced online presentations and a few drive-in shows, mainly consisting on video clips from past seasons.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Amy Miller, the 2021 “Broadway Under The Stars” season will feature live theatrical performances at several drive-In locations in Sonoma County, as well as a return to the company’s home theater outdoors at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed as outlined by Sonoma County Health officials.

“I am incredibly excited and proud to announce our 10th anniversary season,” said Amy Miller, the company’s artistic director in a press release statement.

“This last year has been an extremely difficult time for so many,” she said. “We have missed our community and being able to connect with them through live performance.”

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $49 to $129 for individual shows. Ticket buyers can save with early bird pricing on tickets purchased before to May 16. For more information visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

The 2021 Broadway Under the Stars season includes:

– “My Hero,” celebrating the return live musical theater by the Transcendence Theatre Company and honoring our frontline healthcare workers. June 4-30. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and performances start at 8:30 at three drive-in locations: June 4-6, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma; June 11-13, BR Cohn Winery, Glen Ellen; June 18-20, Skyline Wilderness Park, Napa.

– “Road Trip!” Miss vacation this year? Sing along on a musical tour of the United States. Aug. 6-29. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sunday, Jack London State Historic Park.

– “The Gala,” celebrating the Transcendence Theater Company’s 10th anniversary. Sept. 10-19. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sunday, Jack London State Historic Park.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.