Transcendence Theatre Company launches online summer season

Amy Miller, founder and artistic director of the Transcendence Theatre Company, is naturally disappointed.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the resulting ban on mass gatherings prevents the group from presenting its annual “Broadway Under Stars” shows at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen this summer.

But she’s glad the company can present an online series compiled from excerpts from past shows, starting Friday.

The opening show, “Don’t Stop Believin’,” features recorded performances by 86 artists with Broadway and national touring company credits and film and television experience.

“It was an enormous undertaking. The great part is that for the past eight years, we have recorded all of our shows,” Miller said.

“We had over a thousand songs to choose from,” she added. “We went through the footage and put the songs together like we normally would for our shows.”

The result is four separate shows:

“Don’t Stop Believin’,” July 10-12 and July 17-19, with different pre-show entertainment for each date

“Fantastical Family Night,” July 24-26

“I Hope You Can Dance,” Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23

“The Gala Celebration,” Sept. 11-13

Show times are: pre-show at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday; pre-show at 1:30 p.m., show at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All shows will be offered free of charge, but donations are accepted.

Transcendence has teamed up with several Sonoma County food vendors and wineries who will be offering special menus for each show and promo codes for selected wineries for delivery and pick-up.

For more information for how to view these shows online, visit bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

Before the virus changed everyone’s plans, Transcendence had hoped to perform the hit musical “Chicago” this summer.

“We hope we will still be able to get the rights for our 10th anniversary next summer,” Miller said.

And presenting this summer’s shows online has the advantage of access to a potentially much larger audience.

“We had already planned to present our shows online within the next year or two,” Miller said. “Now, Transcendence can inspire people around the world.”

