Tickets for Transcendence Theatre Company’s 12th summer season of outdoor musical performances, including a full production of the musical play “The Full Monty,” go on sale Friday.

The musical traces the misadventures of half a dozen out-of-work steel workers who decide to become strippers to raise money. A British film version was released in 1997.

“Our disclaimers say the show contains strong language, and brief nudity in the finale, which will be obscured by a lighting effect,” said Brad Surosky, the company's executive director.

This is the second time the company has presented a full production of a musical play. The first was “A Chorus Line” in 2019.

The season, running June 16-Sept. 17 at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, also includes two song and dance revues.

“This June, we are thrilled to welcome our beloved Sonoma community back to beautiful Jack London State Historic Park,” said Amy Miller, the company’s artistic director.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $165 for each show. Early bird ticket pricing is offered through May 8. Season subscriptions for all three shows start at $91 and are still available. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 20%, and group tickets can be booked by calling the box office at 877-424-1414. For more information, visit bestnightever.org.

The 2023 Transcendence Theatre Company summer season includes:

June 16-July 2: “The Beat Goes On,” featuring hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, including to the music of The Beatles and the Stones, the Mamas and the Papas, Donna Summer, Prince, Madonna and more.

July 28 - Aug. 20: “The Full Monty.”

Sept. 8-17: “An Enchanted Evening” is the company’s annual tribute to the music and dance of Broadway.

Each Transcendence program includes a picnic in the park’s vineyard and meadow with food trucks, vendors, entertainment and wine before the show.

