Transcendence Theatre Company returns to Jack London park

Admission: $49 general admission reserved seating and $129 for VIP package. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site. No outside alcohol permitted.

When: Aug. 6-29. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with preshow picnic event beginning at 5 p.m.

What: “Road Trip,” celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Broadway Under the Stars”

From the start, the Transcendence Theatre Company and Jack London State Historic Park were a package deal. Beyond the stage at the park’s winery ruins, the audience could see a backdrop of rolling hills and starry sky.

In October 2011, Transcendence, featuring performers with Broadway or national touring company credits, staged an open-air concert of show tunes at the park to test the venue and gauge whether local audiences would support the concept.

Needless to say, the idea clicked. Since then, the company has drawn more than 300,000 and raised $527,000 for Jack London State Historic Park.

But then came the pandemic, and while the company presented drive-in shows at other venues, performances the park ceased. Until now.

The company’s annual “Broadway Under the Stars” series, which opened with drive-in productions earlier this summer, is coming home for outdoor performances.

“Road Trip,” a live song and dance revue devoted to travellin’ songs that mention spots all across the country, runs Aug. 6-29 at the Jack London park in Glen Ellen.

When the first rehearsals at the park in two years started last weekend, performers and crew were feeling optimistic and upbeat.

“It’s kind of like a big reunion,” said Amy Miller, the company’s artistic director. “There’s an energy in the air.”

For Jessica Lee Coffman, who last worked on one of the Transcendence “Broadway Under the Stars” shows in 2019, the “Road Trip” production is an especially thrilling opportunity.

“I am excited to be back in the Field of Dreams, as Amy calls the park. This is my 15th show with Transcendence, and it’s my debut as a director,” she said.

“I’ve missed doing shows in the park,” Coffman added. “There’s something beautiful about having the hills in the background and the performers meeting the guests at the preshow picnic.”

“The size of the audience won’t be as big, coming off COVID, but we’ll still have the preshow picnic,” said Brad Surosky, executive director of the Transcendence Theatre Company. “We have lowered capacity for our events by approximately 40%. We are following the CDC and Sonoma County Health guidelines and checking for updates daily.”

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated patrons at the shows, which are outdoors. Unvaccinated attendees must continue to wear masks at all times, unless eating or drinking.

Because the social distancing guidelines in the state of California have been lifted, Transcendence will no longer assign seats with social distancing in mind. But if you need a distanced seat, you can call the box office at 877-424-1414, extension 1.

“Road Trip,” with songs chosen and arranged by the company’s music director, Susan Draus, features a long list of hits that contain a bit of geography, including “Born in the U.S.A.,” “California Dreamin,’” “Route 66,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Georgia on My Mind” and “Empire State of Mind.”

“There are a lot of great songs, and it’s going be a lot of fun,” Surosky said.

“It’s all about taking people on vacation. They couldn’t travel during the pandemic, so we’re taking them on an adventure,” Miller said.

For the cast of 10, mastering the show’s score proved a big job, Coffman said.

“It was a challenge to put all of these different kinds of music into one show,” she said. “We do rock, country Western, a lot of different styles.”

Miller said the chance to return to the park is a satisfying continuation of the company’s decadelong mission.

“Our commitment to the community is to bring people together,” Miller said. “That’s what Transcendence is all about.”

The Transcendence company will return to conclude its “Broadway Under the Stars” summer season at Jack London park, with “The Gala” running Sept. 10-19.

