Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Progressive purity

EDITOR: The pure are forever disappointed in political leaders (“Sebastopol Peace Wall’s latest induction stirring conflict,” Sept. 10). Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, has been the guiding star on progressive foreign policy for decades, not only for her lone vote against 2001 legislation authorizing the Afghanistan and Iraq wars but also for votes against American troops in more than 100 countries, against military aid to dictatorships and more.

But the pure fault her for adhering to the idea that Israel exists and should be recognized as existing, yes, even in spite of its disastrous and despicable policies toward Palestinians. Lee has not been silent, leading congressional criticism of Israel’s annexationist settlement policies and giving spine to noodle Democrats to join her. Recently, she was instrumental in first-step legislation toward ensuring American security aid to Israel cannot be used to undermine two-state peace efforts through settlement expansion and the demolition of Palestinian homes.

Yes, it’s frustratingly limited. As a member of J Street, which advocates for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, I continue to look to Lee for leadership that is patient, insistent and never tiring on these issues. That may not be enough for the pure, but on issues of peace and human rights, Lee still speaks for me.

ALAN SNITOW

Berkeley

End the other long war

EDITOR: The Afghanistan War, by most military metrics, was the longest war in our country’s history. The recent conclusion of this conflict has been painful, tragic and long overdue. But there is another ongoing war much longer and closer to home. This conflict is equally tragic, has touched many millions of Americans and is long overdue to conclude. America’s drug war must be ended.

America’s drug war is a complete and abysmal failure that has drained our precious financial resources and emasculated far too many fellow citizens in the criminal justice system. America needs to recognize that this war has been lost and rethink solutions. Otherwise, we will continue to finance global criminal drug cartels, including the opium-dealing Taliban, eroding our human capital and financing our foes.

Where do we begin? Define the parameters of the drug problem, create solutions and patiently keep trying until we get it right.

STEVEN J. GARCIA

Sebastopol

The voters’ message

EDITOR: Bill Gallaher doesn’t care that he lost the Jill Ravitch recall. His point was to send a message to all public officials: “If you mess with me, I’ll make your life miserable.” By their defeat of the recall, the good people of Sonoma County sent a louder message to public officials: “You don’t need to worry about Gallaher. If he comes after you, we have your back.” Thank you very much, Terry Price, Denny Rosatti, and all the others who led the fight to stop the recall.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Will’s history

EDITOR: George F. Will’s paean to righteous America confronting our past hate and discrimination left me feeling nauseated (“America has no problem confronting its past,” Sept. 9). He is proud that we apologized for the hate toward Japanese Americans and their internment during the Second World War. That took over four decades to occur.

Is there hate in the present that we should apologize for? How about President Donald Trump saying there were “some good people” in Charlottesville, Virginia shouting “Jews will not replace us”? Will Trump apologize for labeling most immigrants at the Southern border rapists and discovering embedded killer Muslims? He also blamed these persons for COVID, something he also labeled a “hoax” that would magically disappear after the election. How can you blame someone for a nonproblem?

Has our country apologized for Andrew Jackson’s “Trail of Tears,” taking native lands and banishing the Indigenous people to a western hell that became Oklahoma? On the contrary, Trump placed an image of Jackson prominently in the Oval Office. That was an affront, not an apology.

No more hate? Why must my religion meet behind locked gates and with security personnel? How about death threats to honest election officials? Will, like most conservatives, honors the past. Please, do not dishonor the present.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

Where’s the water plan?

EDITOR: Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated the recall, I want to hear the plan. What plan? The plan for what we are going to do about our California water situation. It’s definitely time to have some kind of statewide plan, if not a national plan, to deal with increasing water shortages in a time of extreme drought and climate change. Are we going to build desalination plants and/or pipelines, increase reservoir storage, upgrade sewage treatment plants to produce drinkable water? Some or all of the above?

Let’s hear it. Let’s hear the plan. And if there isn’t one, let’s start the discussion and process to get it done. We’ve already wasted at least 20 years. There is no more time to waste.

ROB SINGLETON

Santa Rosa

A recipe for anarchy

EDITOR: It seems to me that Noah Feldman’s defense of individual religious conscience is a prescription for undermining civil society (“Freedom of religion means freedom to refuse,” Wednesday). If, as he insists, individual conscience trumps everything and is not to be second-guessed, anyone and everyone could decide which laws and customs to obey or ignore. Where would that leave us?

EDWARD THOMPSON, JR.

Sebastopol

