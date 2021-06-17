Two Petaluma filmmakers win regional Emmy award for ocean advocate documentary

Two Petaluma filmmakers won a regional Emmy award earlier this month in the environment and science category for their 30-minute documentary “Three Ocean Advocates.”

Cynthia Abbott and Andrea E. Leland were honored June 5 at the 50th Nor-Cal Regional Emmy Awards, presented online. Their film was broadcast in December on KRCB “Bay Area Bountiful” television series.

The film features three segments following the efforts of three volunteers crusading on their own to protect the oceans.

Abbott’s segments of the film follow Tess Felix, a Stinson Beach artist who creates portraits from discarded plastic she finds on the beach, and Dick Ogg, a fisherman from Bodega Bay who retrieves abandoned crab pots and strives for sustainable fishing in a changing climate.

Leland, who lives half of every year in the Caribbean, documented the efforts of Barbara Crites, an underwater photographer from St John, U.S. Virgin Islands who has collected over 90,000 photos showing the decline of coral reefs in the past decade.

The two filmmakers formed Abbott & Leland Productions four years ago to create short films that focus on people who have a deep connection and passion for the ocean and are taking actions to heal it.

“Cynthia came to me and asked to co-direct and co-produce,” Leland said. “Cynthia has a deep knowledge of the oceans. I’ve been a filmmaker since 1980, but my work has been mostly on the Virgin Islands. It was out of my realm to create a piece solely on the environment.”

The three segments included in “Three Ocean Advocates” are part of an ongoing series by the two filmmakers titled “Every Second Breath,” which includes five short films in all.

“Three Ocean Advocates” will be rebroadcast on KRCB later in the year. You can see excerpts of the Abbott-Leland films and get updates on their work at http://www.everysecondbreathproject.org

“What I’ve learned is that we all have an effect on the ocean. Education is the key, because you can’t care about something you don’t know about,” Abbott said.

“The plan is to continue making short films about the ocean,” she added. “We need a distributor and sponsors, and perhaps the Emmy will help with that.”

