Unpacking the controversy around '365 Days,' the erotic thriller with scathing reviews and a huge following

One of the most popular offerings on Netflix right now is a movie about an Italian mafia boss who kidnaps a woman he's infatuated with and demands she spend the next year - "365 Days," as the title denotes - at his palatial Sicilian villa. "I'm giving you the chance to fall in love with me," he tells her. (Spoiler alert: She does.)

The story, a Polish production based on an erotic Polish-language trilogy, is "controversial" according to a description on Netflix, and there's little debate around that. But the movie's arrival last month on the platform has been polarizing. "365 Days" has been slammed by sexual assault survivors including singer Duffy, who said in an open letter to Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings that the film "glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape." It has also been the subject of crass TikTok memes centered on the film's explicit sex scenes and extraordinarily attractive leads.

Here's everything to know about "365 Days" and the controversy surrounding it.

- The plot

"365 Days" begins with a rooftop business meeting that quickly turns harrowing: A mafia boss and his son are shot after refusing to participate in a sex trafficking operation involving underage girls. As the son loses consciousness, he thinks of the woman he spotted just minutes before on the beach below. Fast forward five years, and we learn that the son, Massimo (Michele Morrone), survived and has taken over as head of the family business, but he's more focused on tracking down the woman he saw on the beach that day.

Enter Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), a sales exec who coincidentally arrives in Sicily for vacation with her boring bald boyfriend at the same time Massimo is being driven past the airport. A few obligatory scenes later, she ditches the boyfriend and is cornered by a pair of men while looking for her hotel. She wakes up in Massimo's villa, completely unaware of where she is. When she finally tracks down her captor (after stumbling upon a gigantic portrait of her face on the wall), she faints.

Massimo responds by sensually pressing an ice cube against her lips. "Suck it," he tells her. "You had a bad reaction to the sedative." When Laura angrily stands up, he becomes agitated, shoving her into a chair so she doesn't "faint again." "Sit ... down," he tells her, using harsher language. "Do you want to know why you're here or not?" Massimo confesses that it was the memory of her face that helped him survive his gunshot wound. "Somewhere inside me, I had this feeling of certainty that one day you would stand in front of me and be mine," Massimo tells Laura. "You must be kidding," Laura says. "Nobody owns me, I'm not an object. You can't have me just like that; kidnap me and think that I'm all yours."

"I know," he says. "But that's why I'm giving you a chance to love me."

- The background

"365 Days," directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, has drawn comparisons to "Fifty Shades of Grey," the best-selling erotic romance trilogy that became a popular film franchise. Blanka Lipinska, who wrote the "365 Dni" book series and co-wrote the movie screenplay, has acknowledged similarities between her books and the box-office juggernaut, which faced its own fair share of controversy. But for all of the criticism levied at "Fifty Shades," the first film deals with consent in a very pointed - albeit much-debated - way: The protagonist goes over a contract detailing the conditions of their dominant-submissive relationship.

In "365 Days," there is little to indicate that Massimo and Laura are embarking on a consensual sexual experience of any kind. The red flags, however, are plentiful. An early scene finds Massimo receiving oral sex from a private plane stewardess he propositions with nothing more than a whispered entreaty and his smoldering glare. After having Laura kidnapped, he refuses to let her leave. He repeatedly touches her without her consent - including one instance in which she is tied up on his plane - and in another horrifying scene, he uses a leg-spreading bar on her before forcing her to watch him in a sexual encounter with another woman.

- The backlash

When the two eventually have sex, it is - we are made to believe - consensual, and initiated by Laura in a scene so wild it has spurred its own hashtag. But many of the film's critics have slammed the movie's failure to address consent, with some noting that Laura's eventual embrace of Massimo resembles Stockholm syndrome.

Duffy, who said in an essay posted to her website last year that she had been drugged and raped after being kidnapped, called Netflix's decision to stream the film "irresponsible" in an open letter published by Deadline.