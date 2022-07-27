Valley of the Moon Music Festival presents the classics

The Valley of the Moon Music Festival closes out its 2022 run this weekend with four concerts: three traditional classical events and one decidedly different children’s show.

Saturday, July 30 at 4 p.m. is a show at Hanna Boys Center featuring Mozart’s Violin Sonata no. 2, followed by Beethoven’s rarely heard masterpiece, “The Storm Quintet” for strings.

Two concerts will follow on Sunday, July 31, also at Hanna. At 11 a.m., is Berlioz’s “Harold in Italy,” transcribed for viola and piano by Franz Liszt. Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel brings the program to a delightful conclusion with her Piano Trio. A 4 p.m. concert features Haydn’s “Sunrise” String Quartet. Rebecca Clarke’s “Dumka” for violin and viola. Next is Dvořák’s fantastic Piano Quintet, which will conclude the festival.

Of special interest will be the Saturday, July 30 concert held at the Sonoma Community Center. In a free 10:30 a.m. show, the VOMMF will present a “Kids and Family Concert.” The program will feature works from “Vivaldi to bluegrass.” The event begins with an arts and crafts focused 30 minutes, followed by the concert proper at 11 a.m.

The full program can be found at valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org. This festival is yet another example of the wide variety of music entertainment that Sonoma is becoming well known for.