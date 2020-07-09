Valley of the Moon Music presents The Virtual Beethoven Festival

The Valley of the Moon Music Festival, a unique chamber music festival presenting mostly Romantic music on period instruments, had planned to highlight composers influenced by Beethoven this summer in its usual venue at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma.

But due to social distancing requirements, the festival has made a quick pivot, reducing the number of musicians from 22 to six and recording concerts ahead of time, then streaming them online for free.

“We decided at the very beginning to pay all musicians that were supposed to do the festival 50% of the fee, whether they play or not,” said Artistic Director Tanya Tompkins, who also plays cello for the festival. “The six of us are representing the spirit of the whole festival until we can be together again next summer.”

This year’s original program will be presented next year. For this year, a virtual festival of six concerts will run from July 18 to Aug. 2 - The Virtual Beethoven Festival - and pay tribute to the great composer himself in honor of his 250th birthday in December 2020.

With extra time on his hands, Music Director Eric Zivian decided to throw in a bonus for festival fans and supporters: he is performing and videotaping all 32 of Beethoven’s sonatas on a weekly basis through the end of the year. The sonatas are performed on two Viennese fortepianos at his Oakland home: a smaller Poletti (a copy of a 1795 fortepiano) for the earlier sonatas and an original 1841 Rausch for the later sonatas.

Every Saturday through the year, a new sonata performed by Zivian will be broadcast on Sonoma Valley’s KSVY 91.3 radio and SVTV27 television. It will then be made available for streaming on demand at the festival website the following week.

“Were it not for the shelter-in-place order, this is a project I would never have had time to take on,” Zivian said. “It feels sad that we’ll not be in Sonoma. ... But we’re recreating as many of the elements as we can, in a safe way. And the little silver lining is I get to do the sonatas.”

The other silver lining is that the festival has been able to attract a few guest artists with international reputations who are sheltering in place in the Bay Area rather than concertizing around the globe.

“These musicians are all within a 50-mile radius,” Tompkins said. “They are all local, fantastic musicians who had their concerts cancelled.”

The festival, which normally invites young “apprentices” to perform with veterans as part of its educational mission, will welcome 24-year-old pianist Audrey Vardanega, who studies with pianist Richard Goode and has an interest in historical piano. It is her first time with the VMMF.

“She was supposed to be at the Napa Valley chamber music festival,” Tompkins said. “She’s our stand-in, up-and-coming musician. She’s representing our five apprentices.”

Tompkins is also excited about the debut of violinist Francisco Fullana, a native of Mallorca and a rising star who is not yet 30. The 2018 Avery Fisher Grant recipient was recently named artist-in-residence of the Balearic Islands Symphony Orchestra in Spain.

“He was supposed to be in Spain right now, and he’s recording with us all month,” Tompkins said. “He’s wildly gifted, and he is our violinist for the whole festival. He is first, second and last violin.”

The festival will also welcome Indian-American soprano Maya Kherani, a rising opera star in the Bay Area who has sung with Opera San Jose and West Edge Opera. She will perform songs by Purcell, Rossini and Mozart, facing away from the other musicians for safety’s sake.

“Singers are a hallmark of the festival, and it’s very tough for singers right now,” Tompkins said. “She’s right here, and she’s a new face.”

Rounding out the festival will be Canadian-born violist Liana Berube, returning for her fifth season. She serves as principal second violinist of the Oakland East Bay Symphony and performs with the Delphi Trio of San Francisco.

The festival’s repertoire consists of smaller chamber works - solo pieces, sonatas and trios. Concerts requiring a fortepiano are being recorded at the home of Zivian and Tompkins.

“We’ve turned our home into a production venue,” she said. “We borrowed lights and have OK video equipment and professional audio.” Their sound engineer is able to record and video remotely.

For the programs showcasing only soprano and strings, the concerts are being recorded outdoors at a supporter’s private home on Bennett Valley Road.

To keep with past tradition, the festival will feature a lecturer introducing each program, even all 32 piano sonatas. After the concerts, the audience can hang out virtually with the musicians and ask questions, a facsimile of the post-concert wine receptions on the patio at the Hanna Boys Center.

For the Sunday concerts on July 26 and Aug. 2, Harvard Musicologist Kate van Orden will give a longer “Conversations with Kate” talk with Elaine Fitzgibbons, a Harvard University doctoral student who is writing her dissertation on Mauricio Kagel’s 1969 film “Ludwig van.”

Despite the pared-down programming, both Tompkins and Zivian are finding comfort in being able to learn new music, play with new musicians and keep the music going for the festival, which is in its sixth year.

“Musicians right now are really pretty bereft,” Tompkins said. “We’re used to being around each other and the audience, and everybody’s concerts are canceled.

“It’s so life-affirming to be playing chamber music,” she added. “We feel really pleased that we can still keep the spirit of what we do and still be supportive.”

The festival will give a portion of the donations it receives to the Valley Vibes Youth Orchestra based in Sonoma and Black Lives Matter. Supporters can also become a member of the “Virtual Beethoven Society,” which includes early access to each new sonata concert.

For more details, go to valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-4521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56