'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent on Scandoval, ex Randall Emmett and building 'a freaking empire'

Lala Kent would like to thank her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Sonoma County native Raquel Leviss. Since their secret monthslong affair — dubbed “Scandoval” — went public in early March, the Bravo reality show’s heat meter has skyrocketed.

First, a primer: “Vanderpump Rules” follows former and current staff of LA restaurants owned by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump. Sandoval cheated on fellow “VPR” castmate Ariana Madix — the pair had been together for nine years, co-own a home and, this season, Sandoval was filmed making plans to fertilize Madix’s eggs. Madix and Leviss were close friends. By this 10th season, seemingly everyone in the tight-knit, drama-ridden cast had dated, dumped, cheated on, befriended or feuded with each other (and sometimes all of the above).

Since Scandoval broke, it’s been breathless fodder for social media and mainstream media alike, with viewers combing through episodes to find hints of the affair (they’re there). But the cast members have also capitalized on the drama, with dozens of TV interviews, their own podcasts, endorsement deals and merch sales. Madix, Vanderpump and Kent even attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner ("A lot of them said, ‘We have a separate group chat only for (the show),’" Kent says of the politicians who approached the trio).

In an April interview with Howie Mandel, Sandoval complained about his co-stars profiting off his breakup. Kent, though, has some appreciation for him.

“Since Scandoval, (Tom’s) given me so much to work with and I will be forever grateful. I feel like when life hands you something, you’ve got to find the silver lining. We’re having a moment. We have to monetize every second,” Kent, clad in her own merch, said recently over Zoom from her office in Los Angeles.

Sandoval didn't cheat on Kent, but she's not a stranger to betrayal of this kind. She left her former fiance, controversial Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, in late 2021 after allegations surfaced that he had cheated on her throughout their relationship. Kent and Emmett are now embroiled in a custody dispute over their daughter Ocean, now 2.

Emmett’s own problems have snowballed. Known for his “geezer teasers” — low-budget action films starring iconic actors of yesteryear like Bruce Willis — he's been accused of business misconduct and mistreatment of staff. He's also the subject of a new Hulu documentary, “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump,” produced with the LA Times and ABC News. Kent did not sit for an interview for the documentary (her mother and brother did), but it heavily features clips of her recounting her story elsewhere.

“I had my own situation that was as dark as it gets,” Kent told the AP. “When I start fixating on all the time that I feel I wasted because I’m obviously still upset about everything, I just think of Ocean.”

Emmett has denied all allegations against him.

Ahead of the final episode of the three-part “VPR” reunion, which airs Wednesday, Kent spoke with the AP about building her brand, friendship, sobriety and the time she worked with Al Pacino. Answers have been condensed for brevity and clarity.

___

AP: What have your conversations with Ariana Madix been like since her breakup?

KENT: At the very beginning I felt like maybe I was a little too abrupt for her. She needed to take time to process. ... But we do have conversations about how once you’re with someone and you don’t even realize they’re holding you back until you get rid of them and see what your life turns into. So we have we’ve had moments where we like to reminisce and laugh about that, and it’s great that I can make fun of him now in front of her and she thinks I’m funny instead of wanting to, you know, slit my throat (laughs).

AP: You’ve said Tom and Raquel’s affair is triggering for you because you were engaged to be married to Randall Emmett and had a newborn with him when you learned he had allegedly cheated. How did your reaction differ from Ariana’s?

KENT: My guard was immediately up and I was ready for war. You know, it was like “There’s no conversation to be had. This is where I burn your house down to the ground.” There’s a part of me that wishes I did have a little bit of Ariana’s mentality, where she could sit down and have a productive conversation with Sandoval and still slice him every which way, which we all saw in the finale episode.

AP: The “Vanderpump” show really had a resurgence this season, thanks in large part to Scandoval, but Seasons Eight and Nine were kind of lacking. Were you all worried the show was winding down?