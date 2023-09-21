Veterans open hearts through art at big daylong event in Petaluma

Inaugural Veterans Art Day festivities bring local artists together with public and veterans from around the state.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 21, 2023, 12:47PM
If you go

What: Sonoma County Veterans Art Day

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Life on Earth Art, 133 Copeland St., Petaluma

Cost: Free

Information: LifeOnEarthArt.org

When Aaron Webb enlisted in the United States Navy in 2004, he’d already devoted much of his life pursuing creative urges, including the formal study of creative writing and fashion design. Throughout his seven years of active duty, including participation in combat operations in Iraq, the Petaluma-based artist says he found that his passion for creating art was being gradually deepened. Eventually, taking up the practice of abstract painting, he discovered powerful new ways of understanding and expressing the feelings and thoughts he brought home from his long wartime experience.

One of his pieces, titled “To Feel Finality,” was displayed in 2021 at the National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago Illinois, as part of the exhibition “Scene/Unseen.” The painting — praised for its “dark existential quality” by the Chicago arts magazine Third Coast Review — directly expresses Webb’s grief following the suicide of another veteran.

The striking work of art will be on display in Petaluma on Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of the inaugural Sonoma County Veterans Art Day exhibition sponsored by Life on Earth Art, a Petaluma-based nonprofit that uses art as a platform for social action and healing.

“Veteran suicide is an all too prevalent reality in the lives of the veteran community,” Webb wrote in a statement that accompanied the painting at the Veterans Art Museum. “The inner struggle to navigate through wartime experiences is never easy and, for many, overwhelming. ‘To Feel Finality’ was the result of my own emotional struggle of processing through the death of one of my shipmates. With words, scratches and scrapes alluding to their struggle, I aimed to find beauty in the chaos with the hope that they finally found peace on the other side.”

There is an equally impressive light side to Webb’s work as well. In a statement accompanying his painting “Joy: None Greater,” Webb writes, “Few things leave me as awestruck as stars seen from sea and the strength of the women in my life. Joy is a name that has been passed down through the generations of women in my family, and is a nod to the support and sacrifices made by those left at home awaiting our return.”

Webb will be one of approximately 20 veterans whose works will be on display at the Veterans Art Day event. Along with close to 60 pieces of art, the daylong show will include hands-on art experiences, food and drink for sale, veteran resource information tables, live music from the Doc Kraft Dance Band and a group participation drum circle.

The event is a collaboration with the Veterans Art Project, based in San Diego, and founded by Steven Dilley, who discovered Life On Earth Art and met founder Tracy Ferron while visiting Petaluma. At the time, Ferron was preparing for an enormous art installation titled Unbound, featuring hundreds of winged arts, now in place at the Napa State Hospital. Through that chance meeting, a collaboration began to be dreamed up by Dilley and Ferron.

The Veterans Art Project is described by Dilley as “a community based arts organization serving veterans, active duty, spouses, dependents, their caregivers and the community through process-driven, Deep Arts Engagement, D.A.E.(c) and art therapy.”

One of the Veterans Art Project’s most visible events in San Diego is its own Veterans Art Day and similar pop-up art happenings. Using those events as a model, the upcoming Petaluma event was put in motion. A number of veteran artists from Southern California will be participating in the Sonoma County event.

“The artists who will be displaying from San Diego are part of the Veterans Art Project’s established troops, who’ve been doing these kinds of events for a while,” explained Esaia González, Life on Earth Art’s Community Engagement/Veteran Liaison and founder of the Petaluma chapter of Veterans Walk and Talk. “They will be exhibiting alongside veteran artists from Sonoma County and a few other places.”

In preparation for the Sept. 23 meetup, González said, local artists have been engaging in Zoom meetings with some of the San Diego artists.

“This isn’t just about displaying art, which is certainly important — it gives the veterans a sense of purpose, it helps them get exposure for their art work — but the really key part of that is that it gives the veterans a voice,” said González, who served in the Marine Corps as a flight equipment technician from 2015-2020. “It gives them a platform to discuss why art is so important, why artistic expression is needed and why programs like these get community funding. It’s also really important for veterans of different generations, and different conflicts, to have a chance to come together and share their stories along with their art.”

The sprawling art show will take place out-of-doors, within the historic factory complex that Life On Earth Art moved to earlier this year. In addition to the Aaron Webb and the San Diego artists — Tonya Savice, Maria Ysela Galan-Dupree, Reginald Green, Ivan Sam and Tony LoBue — 10 other artists from Sonoma County will be participating, representing an array of styles and levels of experience.

For some, this will be their first art show of any kind.

For others, it will be the first with so many fellow veterans.

Teresa Worley, of Windsor, describes her richly surreal, imaginative paintings as living proof of the transformational power of art. For Worley, art-making has become “a lifeline, a form of expression, and a means of solace and strength.”

Barry Maahsen, of Petaluma, followed up a stint as a navy medic with a 40-year stint living in a commune, “working every trade under the sun,” while transforming into a multi-medium artist whose work employs graphic-art style filled with spirals and geometric shapes.

Following a long career as an illustrator, Ron Sumner, of Windsor, has placed a new full-time focus on painting, with subjects taken mostly come from nature, primarily seascapes and landscapes, with a special eye for West Coast birds.

Dustin Bonivert, of Petaluma, paints with a surreal, illustrative art style filled with military imagery and often inspired by the desert landscapes of Afghanistan.

Santa Rosa’s Bob Collins served as a combat photographer in Vietnam, and ever since has continued what he calls his “pursuit of photographic expressions,” with a focus on landscapes and “the human condition.”

Santa Rosa’s Randy Schlotthauer, inspired by the works of Jackson Pollack, paints riveting abstracts that are deeply emotional and full of drama.

John MacKay, of Sonoma, had his own light show company, putting on what he calls “illuminated spectacles” for rock ‘n roll shows until joining the army in 1966. His art employs a technique of projecting color is vivid swirls and textural collisions that does, indeed, conjure visions of a rock concert light show.

Dave Fernandes, now of Yountville, also served in Vietnam, in 1968 and ‘69. His art form of choice is a similarly psychedelic, using Giclee prints to make colorfully chaotic art pieces that are playfully representative of the 1960s.

The multifaceted David Clancy, of Petaluma, paints in a bold, entertaining style that telegraphs his background in theater, music and dance In addition to painting, Clancy is also a musician, and cofounded the local chapter of Sonoma County’s Guitars 4 Vets in Sonoma County.

Veterans Art Day is jointly sponsored by the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, Veterans Art Project, Life on Earth Art and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

