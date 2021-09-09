Vintage Trouble bringing their soulful groove to Santa Rosa

Vintage Trouble’s story is the stuff of rock ’n’ roll dreams: Four talented musicians get together and find a soulful groove.

A year later, their debut album hits it big with the heartfelt, soul-inspired song “Nobody Told Me.” Two years later, they’re on tour with The Who.

Founded in 2010 in Los Angeles, Vintage Trouble is a modern soul, rock and rhythm and blues band known for its rousing live performances. Lead vocalist Ty Taylor sings his heart out, throwing himself into the crowd to connect with fans.

“A lot of my superpower as a performer has to do with a tactile connection with the audience,” he said. “I like to break down the barrier between performer and audience. I like to make it one big moment for us all.”

While the pandemic has limited that kind of connection, Taylor is more appreciative than ever to play for live audiences. Vintage Trouble will perform at the Luther Burbank Center on Sept. 17.

“I feel like someone slipped me a key in my cupcake, in jail,” Taylor said in a phone interview.

“Before, we loved playing in front of people, but we’ve never really been pulled away. So the release into it after being held away made it better than ever — the amount of connection, being able to look into an audience’s eyes, the sound of applause.”

Taylor said he was so overwhelmed with emotion when he returned to live performing that he “literally cried three times on stage, once uncontrollably.”

Retro soul

Vintage Trouble has been called a retro soul band. They wear sharp-looking suits and, because Taylor has lambchop sideburns, it’s a label that has stuck.

But it isn’t quite accurate. Though the band is rooted in soul, it’s fiercely original and modern.

“You can’t do just a retro thing when you’re only making sounds and saying things of an old period,” Taylor said. “I’m a soul singer of today, not a soul singer of yesterday.”

The past year and half, Taylor said, his “soul is crying out more. So I get to sing about Black Lives Matter. I get to sing about not being understood because we’re all so separate now.”

Taylor said he doesn’t try to emulate his musician inspirations — Otis Redding, James Brown, Mavis Staples, Sam Cooke and Gladys Knight. Instead, he considers how they’d be writing, singing and producing today.

“If those heroes had access to everything we had today, what would they be doing differently? That growth is really important to me.”

Vintage Trouble’s early songs revive the 1970s soul sound, but recent tracks, such as “My Whole World Stopped Without You,” have a 21st-century R&B vibe.

“Some people say, ‘We don’t like it when you add these sounds; it pulls you away from your roots.’ First of all, you don’t know what my roots are,” Taylor said.

“And secondly, my roots are still growing in soil today. So my roots are fertilized by what’s above ground right now. It’s important for that to come through the music.”

Rising in Britain

Taylor founded Vintage Trouble with guitarist Nalle Colt and they invited their friend Rick Dill to play bass. Richard Danielson is the drummer.

For some people, the band’s name evokes Congressman John Lewis’ phrase “good trouble,” which referred to his civil rights work alongside Martin Luther King.

“We did not think about that at all when deciding on a name,” Taylor said. “Vintage Trouble referred to the kind of man my dad was, the way he lived his life.”

But “who we are now as a band feels more like good trouble,” he added. “The life and death of John Lewis has shaken my soul to its core and made our musical mission more necessary and relevant.”

After the band recorded its first album, “The Bomb Shelter Sessions,” in 2011, their manager set up some gigs in Britain, keenly aware of the popularity of American soul music there.

Vintage Trouble knocked out British concertgoers and appeared on late-night talk shows there as buzz spread on social media.

Even better, Pete Townsend invited Vintage Trouble to open for The Who on their 2012-2013 “Quadrophenia” tour.

Suddenly Vintage Trouble was appearing at places such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and Oakland’s Oracle Arena, playing to 20,000 people.

Since then, they’ve opened stadium shows for The Rolling Stones and AC/DC.

“It’s humbling. It’s a huge honor,” Taylor said. “It validates you when you win over their audiences. We want to do our best job for the people that have inspired us all our lives.”

Opening for AC/DC in San Francisco after a long stint on the road, Taylor told the crowd that the band is from Los Angeles and that it was good to be home.

That elicited some boos from the partisan crowd as the San Francisco Giants were in a pennant race with the L.A. Dodgers.

“It was kind of funny,” Taylor said. “I’m not a baseball fan. So it was a great moment for me because it just made me realize how different we all are.”

For the Santa Rosa show, the band will play mostly originals but could throw in the occasional cover.

Vintage Trouble has recorded Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and, more recently, the Motown protest anthem, “War.”

That song, with the line, “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing,” marked its 50th anniversary last year.

Our late August phone interview was the day after Charlie Watts’ death, and Taylor acknowledged how much the Rolling Stones’ drummer meant.

“As big as his passing is for the world, it’s a different kind of connection for us because his band allowed us to be in front of their audiences. For that I will always be grateful.”

With the delta variant of the coronavirus clouding the forecast for touring, Taylor said the band could have live shows “taken away again.”

So they’re going to play the Santa Rosa show “as if it could be the last show we do in a while because,” he said, “it might really be the case.”