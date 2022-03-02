Violinist Eileen Ivers brings the world to Green Music Center

Like the Irish people, the music of Ireland rose from a cold, damp island in the north Atlantic Ocean and went on to reach the whole world and warm hearts everywhere.

One of Irish music’s leading emissaries for the past several decades has been Eileen Ivers, born in the Bronx to Irish immigrant parents. She’ll bring that legacy, and a good deal more, to her live concert March 13, just before St. Patrick’s Day at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park.

There is much more to traditional Irish music than what Ivers calls the familiar “diddlely-dee stuff.

“It’s tough when folks try to put music in a box, because the musical world is so open and interconnected,” Ivers said by phone from her New York City home. “I think some folks think of Irish jigs or drinking songs or other stereotypes. There are also slow Irish airs and laments. It’s a great musical palette, ranging from joy to sorrow.”

As the Irish emigrated to other lands, they rook their music with them, influencing the Appalachian sound, bluegrass and much more, she explained.

As a practitioner of traditional Irish music, at age 56, Ivers has built impeccable credentials. She’s a nine-time All-Ireland fiddle champion and toured with Riverdance Irish dance troupe for three years in the ’90s.

But she doesn’t limit herself to that style. She also has performed with Sting, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola and Hall & Oates.

“If I get a call from an amazing musician outside (of an) Irish musician, I will work with them,” she said. “I started out with traditional fiddle, but throughout my life I want to keep growing.”

Like many musicians, Ivers is relieved to be back on the road again with her band after the long isolation prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Live music is definitely back now,” she said. “We’ll be playing 17 dates in the next little while, through St. Patrick’s week, starting with New Mexico and California. Then we’ll be up in New England in April, and I’ll lead a bus tour through Ireland during Easter week.”

The weeklong bus tour covers Mayo, Sligo, Galway and Clare in Ireland. The package includes daily mini-concerts with Ivers and her musician friends, two nights in an Irish Castle and sightseeing on the Wild Atlantic Way, the 1,600-mile coastal route along Ireland’s west side. Ivers will be aboard, but her famed favorite blue electric violin, Bluey, will not.

“On this tour in Ireland, we won’t have any electric instruments,” she said. “I’ll be leaving Bluey at home. We’ll be showing folks the wild back way up the coast.”

Bluey took a star turn in Ivers’ debut children’s book, “Will Someone Play Bluey?” released last December. It was one of Ivers’ pandemic shutdown projects.

“All the characters are musical instruments. Because I couldn’t play concerts, I wanted to put something out there,” she said. “I didn’t think it was in me, but it kept the juices flowing.”

In the book, Drake the drum, Finn the flute and the other instruments tease and bully Bluey, but the scorned violin finds a true friend in Priscilla the piano.

Now Ivers hints there may be additional Bluey books to come. “There are more stories,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ivers is anxious to bring new attention to one of her recent albums that has been overlooked: “Scatter the Light,” issued in March 2020 when the COVID-19 shutdown began.

“We’re touring that record now,” she said. “It didn’t see much light because it came out the day before the world stopped. So it’s really coming out now. It’s all original tunes.”

Ivers’ band includes Buddy Connolly on accordion, whistles and keyboards; Matt Mancuso on guitar, trumpet, fiddle and vocals; Lindsey Horner on upright bass, electric bass and baritone saxophone; and Dave Barckow on percussion, guitar and vocals. In addition to violin, Ivers plays mandolin, banjo and the bodhran, a traditional Irish drum.

“We love to do a lot of improvising, and that makes each concert different for the audience,” Ivers said.

Everywhere she goes, she makes connections with all kinds of people.

“Music can really break down barriers,” Ivers said. “Music is the international language. You plop down in the middle of Africa and play.”

Ivers believes live music events are much more than pleasant breaks from daily problems and hard times. She thinks music is an essential part of life, both for the audience and the musicians.

“We have to get out and be part of live music. I always go to the lobby after every show and talk to the audience. I need that closure,” she said. “It’s like a calling.”

