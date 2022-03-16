Violinists from 29 countries play virtual concert in support of Ukraine

Violinists from 29 countries, including some sheltering in Ukraine, played a virtual concert to support the people of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Violinist Kerenza Peacock, who organized the performance after befriending some Ukrainian violinists on Instagram, said she wanted to create an “international choir of support” for those in bomb shelters. One of the Ukrainian musicians, Illia Bondarenko, had to film in between explosions because he couldn’t hear himself play.

The group performs a short rendition of the Ukrainian folk song “Verbovaya Doschechka.”

The concert has been viewed more than 275,000 times on YouTube and raised more than $19,000 for the U.N. Refugee Agency.

For a list of violinists featured in the video, go to the Violinists Support Ukraine website.

Watch the video here: