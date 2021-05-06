Viral Extra Gum ad imagines post-pandemic life

What’s the first thing you would do if the coronavirus pandemic was suddenly over?

Finally log off of Zoom, embrace loved ones, take off your mask, put on real pants?

A new Extra Gum commercial, called “For When It’s Time,” is set in a future reality where people wake up to the news that the pandemic has ended.

The ad has been viewed more than 873,000 times since it was posted on YouTube May 3.

With overgrown beards and still in their pajamas, people crawl out from under piles of pizza boxes and finally close their computer, rushing the streets in joy.

It’s all set to Celine Dion’s ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” — just in case the pent-up emotions from lockdown weren’t enough to get you teary-eyed.

Of course, as strangers are hugging and kissing in the park, they pop a piece of gum in their mouths, now that bad breath isn’t hidden by a face mask.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for mints and gum quickly decreased. In the four-week period ending April 11, 2020, year-over-year gum sales were down 31% and mint sales fell 36%, according to NielsenIQ.

Extra Gum’s parent company has not shared any sales data, but Adweek reports that social distancing and masks have inspired people to accept their own smelly breath.

And though toilet paper and canned food quickly sold out, the pandemic hurt sales in razors, deodorant and condoms, Adweek said.

Moral of the story? Maybe shaving off the crumb-filled beard and giving our teeth a brush isn’t a bad idea as Sonoma County is set to move into a less-restrictive tier of the state’s reopening plan.

Unfortunately, it seems like the film is a little optimistic in terms of how quickly life will pick back up.

As California approaches its mid-June goal to lift many pandemic restrictions, the actual reopening process is much more nuanced.

Sonoma County officials and industry leaders said Wednesday to not expect a full reawakening or immediate return to “normal” life. Read more about local reopening plans here.

And until we can all safely hug strangers and have in-person meetings, we can live vicariously through Extra’s back-to-normal film. Watch it here: