Amanda Gorman honors wounded warriors and frontline workers with Super Bowl poem

With Sunday night's performance of “Chorus of the Captains” at Super Bowl LV, Amanda Gorman becomes the first poet to be a part of the sporting event.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles native performed a poem celebrating the contributions of the game's three honorary captains: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine Corps. veteran James Martin.

Gorman, who has announced plans to run for president in 2036 as soon as she's eligible, recently signed with talent agency IMG Models. Her upcoming titles "The Hill We Climb: Poems," "Change Sings: A Children's Anthem" and a special edition of her inauguration poem have all shot to the top of Amazon's bestsellers list.

Read Gorman's full Super Bowl poem below:

“Today we honor our three captains

For their actions and impact in

A time of uncertainty and need.

They've taken the lead,

Exceeding all expectations and limitations,

Uplifting their communities and neighbors

As leaders, healers and educators.

James has felt the wounds of warfare,

But this warrior still shares

His home with at-risk kids.

During Covid, he's even lent a hand

Live-streaming football for family and fans.

Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop,

Providing his community with hotspots,

Laptops, and tech workshops,

So his students have all the tools

They need to succeed in life and in school.

Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa hospital.

Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible.

She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic,

And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone,

Defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own.

Let us walk with these warriors,

Charge on with these champions,

And carry forth the call of our captains!

We celebrate them by acting

With courage and compassion,

By doing what is right and just.

For while we honor them today,

It is they who every day honor us.“