Guy Fieri stars in Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 2, 2022, 1:54PM
Food Network star Guy Fieri is making his Super Bowl commercial debut in a spot for Bud Light’s new seltzer hard soda.

The company released the commercial, which plays on the Sonoma County celebrity chef’s nickname “the mayor of Flavortown,” on Tuesday. A 45-second and 60-second version are available to watch.

In the ad, three people at a party walk through a refrigerator and are transported to the “Land of Loud Flavors,” a city filled with neon lights and bleach blonde haircuts. The newcomers are led to Fieri, who samples Bud Light’s new hard sodas and announces they are the “loudest flavors ever.”

Since Bud Light shared the commercial on Twitter, it has received more than 9,950 likes and 825 retweets.

Watch the commercial at bit.ly/3Honj01.

