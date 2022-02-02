Guy Fieri stars in Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light

Food Network star Guy Fieri is making his Super Bowl commercial debut in a spot for Bud Light’s new seltzer hard soda.

The company released the commercial, which plays on the Sonoma County celebrity chef’s nickname “the mayor of Flavortown,” on Tuesday. A 45-second and 60-second version are available to watch.

In the ad, three people at a party walk through a refrigerator and are transported to the “Land of Loud Flavors,” a city filled with neon lights and bleach blonde haircuts. The newcomers are led to Fieri, who samples Bud Light’s new hard sodas and announces they are the “loudest flavors ever.”

