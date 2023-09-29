Wayne Brady reveals how coming out as pansexual will impact his dating life

Six weeks after coming out as pansexual, Wayne Brady is embracing his newfound freedom.

The Emmy Award-winning “Let’s Make A Deal” host is optimistic about how the revelation will impact his dating life.

“It would be hard for me to truly put myself 100% into a relationship when there’s this nagging doubt that I have not explored that piece of me,” Brady told ET in an exclusive interview. “It doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man … but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whomever I’m in a relationship with knows me 100%.”

“I think that’s the piece that was missing,” he continued. “I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there’s no way to truly give yourself 100 percent. … I’m not hiding anything now, so now I can approach [dating] in a way that I never have.”

Brady, 51, revealed his sexual identity in a message shared on social media in early August. Lip-syncing to Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me,” the “Masked Singer” winner was accompanied by dancers waving a rainbow flag, under a shower of rainbow-colored confetti.

“I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self-transparency,” he shared in the post. “In doing my work, I’ve come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want. This truth makes me Pan and part of the LGBTQ+ family.”

The Columbus, Georgia, native was previously married to ex-wife Mandie Taketa from 1999 to 2008, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter, Maīle.

Taketa and her current boyfriend, Jason Fordham, welcomed their son, Sundance-Isamu, via adoption in 2021. Brady, who remains best friends with his former spouse, is the baby’s godfather.