Weather for BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 weekend
BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off Friday in Napa. Wondering what to wear?
Conditions will be mostly dry with highs in the lower 70s and a gradual clearing of the marine layer in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday and Monday in Napa will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees, according to the weather service.
