If you’ve lived in Petaluma for any length of time you probably harbor nostalgic memories of parades, fairs, dances and landmarks such as the old City Hall, Sorensen’s Funeral Home and the original Pepper Preschool (buildings sadly lost to the wrecker’s ball). Also on the time travel trail are the howling ship’s whistle signaling the beginning and end of the work day at Dairymen’s Feed, the trucks hauling milk, grain and hay – and of course, the freight trains.

For brothers Ron and Paul Matzen, recollections of Petaluma’s good old days are not just fading memories, they’re pieces of a meticulous HO-scale model train display of the railroad and the businesses that bordered the east side tracks extending from Hunt & Behrens feed company to the city’s corporation yard.

The finely detailed layout includes railroad crossings and built-to-scale replicas of the railroad depot, Community Arts Center, National Ice Company and Dairymen’s Feed. More subtle inclusions are the Snack Bar (six burgers for a buck) and the 1950s ice machine on East Washington Street.

All in all, the Matzens’ miniaturized version of the rail line is breathtaking in its realism.

The impressive layout is Paul’s brainchild. He’s loved trains, he said, from the time his father mounted American Flyer train tracks to two sheets of plywood in their garage and lowered them by pulleys when the boys wanted play “trains.”

“What we’ve tried to do is model the trains after the companies that hauled freight through Petaluma,” Paul explained. “Northwestern Pacific, Southern Pacific, Union Pacific and Eureka Southern were most common. We’re not involved with passenger trains – we’re just freight car guys.”

More than 40 years ago, the brothers started building a model railroad that included mountains, tunnels and steel truss bridges, along with over-crossings, abutments and long grades. The inclusion of trees, creeks, roadside businesses with signs that illuminate and backdrops painted on the walls brought authenticity.

As he grew more interested, Paul started going to model train shows before joining the Coastal Valley Lines model railroad club of Sonoma County. The Matzens’ working layout has been displayed in model train exhibitions at the Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa Junior College and the Sonoma County Fair.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CaGdpB-GtpQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

What started as a 12-by-14-foot space grew to more than 30 feet long with the addition of the miniaturized Petaluma scene.

“Wherever I go, I take pictures of rail yards and freight cars,” said Paul. “If I see something that strikes my attention, I try to model after it. I like to go for realism.”

What makes the Matzen train cars unique is Paul’s ability to “rust them up,” which he calls “weathering.”

“It just grabs my interest. It’s very intricate work. I try to model them as close as I can,” he explained. “Southern Pacific cars were always covered with soot, but Union Pacific kept its equipment clean. Graffiti is prevalent. You rarely see a box car that’s not covered with it.”

Paul knows the history of nearly all of the 300 rail cars and 40 locomotives in their collection and is an expert in identifying them. A personal favorite is the Beavis and Butthead graffiti he copied from a photograph.

HO scale is the most popular scale of railway worldwide. Originally operated by direct current, modern enthusiasts have switched over to Digital Command Control, which gives them better command over their locomotives and is helpful when operating multiple trains simultaneously.

Ron, Paul and their sister Linda are descendants of 1880s Petaluma pioneer farmer Augustus Matzen and the children of Everett and Barbara Matzen. Everett ran the meat market at the Purity Store before becoming head of the butcher’s union. He was elected to the city council in 1957 and served until 1961 when he was elected mayor, which raised his pay from $5 to $10 per meeting. He served as mayor until becoming disillusioned with politics following the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy.

After graduating Petaluma High in 1967, Ron studied civil engineering at SRJC and joined Operating Engineers Local 3. He did land and boundary surveying during the construction of Rohnert Park and worked on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge retrofit. In 2024 he’ll celebrate 50 years with the union.

Paul, 71, is a welder and 30-year member of Ironworkers Union Local 377. In the early 1990s he was part of a volunteer work crew that rebuilt and modified the original “Welcome to Reno, the World’s Biggest Little City” arch, donated to the town of Willits and now hanging over Highway 101 at the town’s entrance.

Many hours of precision work went into capturing the essence of Petaluma’s affiliation with the railroad.

“I wanted to detail the Petaluma layout as close as could,” said Paul. “I took pictures and measured buildings. We tried to replicate the Petaluma train yard, which we named the Everett Yard Subdivision, as close as possible.”

“Details matter,” added Ron. “To accomplish what we’ve done was really hard and time-consuming. Murphy’s Law shows up now and then, but we’ve always known we could figure stuff out. We’ve had a lot of fun.”

The two get together several times a week to play with their trains and to perform maintenance, with Engineer Paul operating the train and Stationmaster Ron throwing the switches.

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the Argus-Courier. He can be reached at harlan@sonic.net.