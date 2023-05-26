BottleRock Napa Valley 2023: Scenes from day 1
Friday is the first day of BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 in Napa..
The Smashing Pumpkins and Post Malone are the some of the big names set to kick off the three-day music and food festival.
Staff writer Dan Taylor was there and shares what he saw here.
Here are some things to know about this year’s event:
The Press Democrat’s essential guide to BottleRock
Music
Food
What to eat: Where to find the best food
A guide to all the food offerings
Who you’ll see on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage
Weather
Read complete Press Democrat coverage at bit.ly/3IBXign.
Click through the gallery above to see photos of the day’s happenings.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: