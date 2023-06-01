What led to Danny Masterson’s rape retrial and what happens next

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday convicted actor Danny Masterson of two counts of rape in a retrial that focused on allegations the "That ‘70s Show’ star raped three women between 2001 and 2003. The verdict sided with two of Masterson's accusers, but the panel was unable to reach a verdict on similar allegations by a longtime girlfriend of Masterson.

The actor, who was led from court in handcuffs after being a free man throughout the proceedings, faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced. The second trial made the Church of Scientology, which Masterson is a member of, a prominent element.

Here are some of the key elements that emerged during the three-week retrial and what's next for the actor.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MASTERSON

The actor will remain in custody while he awaits sentencing, which hasn't been scheduled yet.

The women Masterson is convicted of raping could give victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing, and the judge is likely to hear from Masterson supporters.

Masterson's lawyers didn't address the verdict immediately after it happened, but they're likely to appeal.

DIRECT DISCUSSION OF DRUGGING

A judge in the second trial allowed the prosecution to say directly that Masterson drugged all three women before raping them, in what may be the biggest difference from the first trial. Previously, the drugging could only be implied when the women testified to feeling disoriented, losing memory and going unconscious to a degree that could not be explained by the alcohol they had consumed.

“The defendant drugs his victims to gain control. He does this to take away his victims’ ability to consent,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson told jurors during her closing argument May 16.

The defense says there is no such evidence beyond the women's stories, and suggested the prosecution was using the stories because of the absence of evidence of any force or violence. Defense attorney Philip Cohen made clear to jurors that ”there is no drugging charge."

A BIGGER ROLE FOR SCIENTOLOGY

The Church of Scientology loomed large at Masterson's trial. It played a bigger role in his retrial, with Judge Charlaine Olmedo allowing expert testimony on Scientology that she denied the first time.

Masterson is a prominent member of the church. All three of his accusers are former members who grew disillusioned with the institution in the aftermath of their alleged assaults, saying that church officials told them what had happened to them was not rape, and that its policies prevented them from going to police.

Scientology said in a statement that “the Church has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of anyone—Scientologists or not—to law enforcement,” and that it “explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land.”

The prosecution's expert, Claire Headley, was a former official in Scientology leadership who became a staunch church foe, suing it in 2009 over her experience. (A federal court rejected claims from Headley and her husband, saying they had not provided enough evidence that the church had engaged in forced labor and violated human trafficking laws and that they had many chances to leave the leadership group known as the Sea Org. An appeals court upheld the decision.)

The church said after the verdict that “the prosecution’s introduction of religion into this trial was an unprecedented violation of the First Amendment and affects the due process rights of every American. The Church was not a party to this case and religion did not belong in this proceeding.”

THE DEFENDANT

Masterson, 47, an actor since childhood, got his major break when he was cast as Stephen Hyde on the retro sitcom “That '70s Show,” which also starred Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace and would run on Fox from 1998 until 2006. At the time of the alleged assaults, his career was at its peak, and his house near Hollywood with a backyard pool and Jacuzzi was a social hub. It was also, according to prosecutors, the scene of all three crimes. Masterson had pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

THE FIRST ACCUSER

One of the women Masterson is convicted of raping was born into a Scientology family and was part of Masterson's circle of friends. Nearly all of those closest to her were members, including the late Lisa Marie Presley, who also left the church long before her death in January.

The woman said that when she stopped by Masterson's house to pick up a set of keys in 2003, he gave her a drink that left her sick and badly disoriented, and raped her in his bedroom upstairs. She first filed a police report, which did not lead to an arrest, in 2004. She returned to authorities in 2016.