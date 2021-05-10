‘What Lies West,’ set in Sonoma County, being released Tuesday

A new movie filmed in Sonoma County and directed by a Santa Rosa native is being released Tuesday on streaming services and DVD.

“What Lies West” revolves around a recent college graduate with Hollywood aspirations, Nicolette, who is hired to babysit a 16-year-old named Chloe for the summer. Chloe’s anxious single mother has sheltered her throughout her life, but the two become friends before sneaking away for a 40-mile hiking trip through Sonoma County to the coast.

Santa Rosa native Jessica Ellis, an American Film Institute graduate and Sloan Fellowship winner, wrote and directed the movie.

“I was drawn to this story by two things: the beauty of Sonoma County, where I grew up, and the lack of stories about female friendships and women in the outdoors,” Ellis recently told Women and Hollywood. “When I would pitch the film about two girls hiking, most people assumed it was a horror movie!”

Ellis is not the only one involved in the movie with ties to Sonoma County. Chloe Moore, whose character shares the same first name, lives in Santa Rosa, too.

While some of the movie was filmed in Los Angeles, the exterior scenes of “What Lies West” were filmed at dozens of Sonoma County locations, including Spring Lake and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Recent wildfires damaged some of the locations shot in the film, making re-shoots more of a challenge, Ellis told Women and Hollywood.

That wasn’t the only obstacle Ellis faced while creating the movie. She was forced to halt filming for six months after undergoing emergency open heart surgery.

“During the second half of the shoot, a complication of the surgery left me unable to lift my arms above elbow height, which makes pointing majestically into the distance very difficult!” she said. “But all’s well that ends well, I fully recovered and we were able to work our shooting around the wildfire damage.”

The movie debuted in 2019 at the Twin Cities Film Festival before becoming the the opening night feature for San Francisco’s Coven Film Festival.

Watch the trailer here: