What surprise songs has Taylor Swift already played? What to know before Santa Clara shows

The countdown has begun, Swifties. We can officially count how many days until Taylor Swift comes to Santa Clara on one hand.

In the second-to-last stop on her Eras Tour in the states, the pop/country artist will visit the Bay Area Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, to perform at Levi’s Stadium.

The set list has more than 40 songs, and, so far, Taylor has additionally performed at least two surprise songs per show.

Here’s what songs you can expect to hear, and which surprise songs Taylor has already played.

What songs to expect at Levi Stadium

Apple Music’s set list playlist was updated last week, and is meant to give “you a sense of what is in store,” with the caveat that the lineup could change — and “surprises will abound.”

Here’s what she could be singing at the show, according to Apple Music:

evermore

champagne problems

marjorie

‘tis the damn season

tolerate it

willow

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

folklore

august

betty

cardigan

illicit affairs

invisible string

my tears ricochet

the last great american dynasty

Lover

Cruel Summer

Lover

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

The Archer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down

Midnights

Anti-Hero

Bejeweled

Karma

Lavender Haze

Mastermind

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Red (Taylor’s Version) [+ A Message From Taylor]

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) [Taylor’s Version] [From The Vault]

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)

reputation

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

...Ready For It?

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)

The More Red (Taylor’s Version) Chapter

22 (Taylor’s Version)

Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) Single

1989 (Deluxe Edition)

Bad Blood

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Style

Surprise songs

Billboard Magazine compiled a list of every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed at past shows on the tour from social media live streams and post-concert clips.

The songs have been performed during a mini acoustic set, Billboard reported. Swift’s goal is to play different songs every show.

Here’s what she has played so far, according to Billboard:

mirrorball| Glendale, Arizona| March 17

Tim McGraw| Glendale, Arizona | March 17

this is me trying| Glendale, Arizona | March 18

State Of Grace| Glendale, Arizona | March 18

Our Song| Las Vegas | March 24

Snow On The Beach| Las Vegas| March 24

cowboy like me| Las Vegas | March 25

White Horse| Las Vegas | March 25

Sad Beautiful Tragic| Arlington, Texas | March 31

Ours| Arlington, Texas | March 31

Death By A Thousand Cuts| Arlington, Texas | April 1

Clean| Arlington, Texas | April 1

Speak Now| Tampa, Florida | April 13

Treacherous| Tampa, Florida | April 13

The Great War| Tampa, Florida | April 14

You’re On Your Own, Kid| Tampa, Florida | April 14

mad woman| Tampa, Florida | April 15

Mean| Tampa, Florida | April 15

Wonderland| Houston, Texas | April 21

You’re Not Sorry| Houston, Texas | April 21

A Place In This World| Houston, Texas | April 22

Today Was A Fairytale| Houston, Texas | April 22

Begin Again| Houston, Texas | April 23

Cold As You| Houston, Texas | April 23

The Other Side Of The Door| Atlanta | April 28

coney island| Atlanta | April 28

High Infidelity| Atlanta | April 29

Gorgeous | Atlanta | April 29

I Bet You Think About Me| Atlanta | April 30

How You Get The Girl| Atlanta | April 30

Sparks Fly| Nashville | May 5

Teardrops On My Guitar| Nashville | May 5

Out Of The Woods| Nashville | May 6

Fifteen| Nashville | May 6

Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve| Nashville | May 7

Mine| Nashville | May 7

gold rush| Philadelphia | May 12

Come Back... Be Here| Philadelphia | May 12

Forever & Always| Philadelphia | May 13

This Love| Philadelphia | May 13

Hey Stephen| Philadelphia | May 14

The Best Day| Philadelphia | May 14

Should’ve Said No| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 19

Better Man| Foxborough, Massachusetts| May 19

Question...?| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 20

Invisible| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 20

I Think He Knows| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 21

Red| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 21

Getaway Car| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 26

Maroon| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 26

Holy Ground| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 27

False God| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 27

Welcome To New York| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 28

Clean| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 28

I Wish You Would| Chicago | June 2

the lakes| Chicago | June 2

You All Over Me| Chicago | June 3

I Don’t Wanna Live Forever| Chicago, IL | June 3

Hits Different| Chicago | June 4

The Moment I Knew| Chicago | June 4

Haunted| Detroit | June 9

I Almost Do| Detroit | June 9

All You Had To Do Was Stay| Detroit | June 10

Breathe| Detroit | June 10

Mr. Perfectly Fine| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 16

The Last Time| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 16

seven| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 17

The Story Of Us| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 17

Paper Rings| Minneapolis | June 23

If This Was A Movie| Minneapolis | June 23

Dear John| Minneapolis | June 24

Daylight| Minneapolis | June 24

I’m Only Me When I’m With You| Cincinnati, Ohio | June 30

evermore| Cincinnati, Ohio | June 30

ivy| Cincinnati, Ohio | July 1

I miss you, I’m sorry with Gracie Abrams| Cincinnati, Ohio | July 1

Call It What You Want| Cincinnati, Ohio | July 1

Never Grow Up| Kansas City, Missouri | July 7

When Emma Falls In Love| Kansas City, Missouri | July 7

Last Kiss| Kansas City, Missouri | July 8

dorothea| Kansas City, Missouri | July 8

Picture to Burn| Denver | July 14

Timeless| Denver | July 14

Starlight| Denver | July 15

Back To December| Denver | July 15

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things| Seattle | July 22

Everything Has Changed| Seattle | July 22

Message In A Bottle| Seattle | July 23

Tied Together With A Smile| Seattle | July 23