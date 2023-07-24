What surprise songs has Taylor Swift already played? What to know before Santa Clara shows
The countdown has begun, Swifties. We can officially count how many days until Taylor Swift comes to Santa Clara on one hand.
In the second-to-last stop on her Eras Tour in the states, the pop/country artist will visit the Bay Area Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, to perform at Levi’s Stadium.
The set list has more than 40 songs, and, so far, Taylor has additionally performed at least two surprise songs per show.
Here’s what songs you can expect to hear, and which surprise songs Taylor has already played.
What songs to expect at Levi Stadium
Apple Music’s set list playlist was updated last week, and is meant to give “you a sense of what is in store,” with the caveat that the lineup could change — and “surprises will abound.”
Here’s what she could be singing at the show, according to Apple Music:
evermore
champagne problems
marjorie
‘tis the damn season
tolerate it
willow
Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Love Story (Taylor’s Version)
You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)
folklore
august
betty
cardigan
illicit affairs
invisible string
my tears ricochet
the last great american dynasty
Lover
Cruel Summer
Lover
Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
The Archer
The Man
You Need To Calm Down
Midnights
Anti-Hero
Bejeweled
Karma
Lavender Haze
Mastermind
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Red (Taylor’s Version) [+ A Message From Taylor]
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) [Taylor’s Version] [From The Vault]
I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)
reputation
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
...Ready For It?
Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)
The More Red (Taylor’s Version) Chapter
22 (Taylor’s Version)
Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) Single
1989 (Deluxe Edition)
Bad Blood
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Style
Surprise songs
Billboard Magazine compiled a list of every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed at past shows on the tour from social media live streams and post-concert clips.
The songs have been performed during a mini acoustic set, Billboard reported. Swift’s goal is to play different songs every show.
Here’s what she has played so far, according to Billboard:
mirrorball| Glendale, Arizona| March 17
Tim McGraw| Glendale, Arizona | March 17
this is me trying| Glendale, Arizona | March 18
State Of Grace| Glendale, Arizona | March 18
Our Song| Las Vegas | March 24
Snow On The Beach| Las Vegas| March 24
cowboy like me| Las Vegas | March 25
White Horse| Las Vegas | March 25
Sad Beautiful Tragic| Arlington, Texas | March 31
Ours| Arlington, Texas | March 31
Death By A Thousand Cuts| Arlington, Texas | April 1
Clean| Arlington, Texas | April 1
Speak Now| Tampa, Florida | April 13
Treacherous| Tampa, Florida | April 13
The Great War| Tampa, Florida | April 14
You’re On Your Own, Kid| Tampa, Florida | April 14
mad woman| Tampa, Florida | April 15
Mean| Tampa, Florida | April 15
Wonderland| Houston, Texas | April 21
You’re Not Sorry| Houston, Texas | April 21
A Place In This World| Houston, Texas | April 22
Today Was A Fairytale| Houston, Texas | April 22
Begin Again| Houston, Texas | April 23
Cold As You| Houston, Texas | April 23
The Other Side Of The Door| Atlanta | April 28
coney island| Atlanta | April 28
High Infidelity| Atlanta | April 29
Gorgeous | Atlanta | April 29
I Bet You Think About Me| Atlanta | April 30
How You Get The Girl| Atlanta | April 30
Sparks Fly| Nashville | May 5
Teardrops On My Guitar| Nashville | May 5
Out Of The Woods| Nashville | May 6
Fifteen| Nashville | May 6
Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve| Nashville | May 7
Mine| Nashville | May 7
gold rush| Philadelphia | May 12
Come Back... Be Here| Philadelphia | May 12
Forever & Always| Philadelphia | May 13
This Love| Philadelphia | May 13
Hey Stephen| Philadelphia | May 14
The Best Day| Philadelphia | May 14
Should’ve Said No| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 19
Better Man| Foxborough, Massachusetts| May 19
Question...?| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 20
Invisible| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 20
I Think He Knows| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 21
Red| Foxborough, Massachusetts | May 21
Getaway Car| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 26
Maroon| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 26
Holy Ground| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 27
False God| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 27
Welcome To New York| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 28
Clean| East Rutherford, New Jersey | May 28
I Wish You Would| Chicago | June 2
the lakes| Chicago | June 2
You All Over Me| Chicago | June 3
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever| Chicago, IL | June 3
Hits Different| Chicago | June 4
The Moment I Knew| Chicago | June 4
Haunted| Detroit | June 9
I Almost Do| Detroit | June 9
All You Had To Do Was Stay| Detroit | June 10
Breathe| Detroit | June 10
Mr. Perfectly Fine| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 16
The Last Time| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 16
seven| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 17
The Story Of Us| Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | June 17
Paper Rings| Minneapolis | June 23
If This Was A Movie| Minneapolis | June 23
Dear John| Minneapolis | June 24
Daylight| Minneapolis | June 24
I’m Only Me When I’m With You| Cincinnati, Ohio | June 30
evermore| Cincinnati, Ohio | June 30
ivy| Cincinnati, Ohio | July 1
I miss you, I’m sorry with Gracie Abrams| Cincinnati, Ohio | July 1
Call It What You Want| Cincinnati, Ohio | July 1
Never Grow Up| Kansas City, Missouri | July 7
When Emma Falls In Love| Kansas City, Missouri | July 7
Last Kiss| Kansas City, Missouri | July 8
dorothea| Kansas City, Missouri | July 8
Picture to Burn| Denver | July 14
Timeless| Denver | July 14
Starlight| Denver | July 15
Back To December| Denver | July 15
This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things| Seattle | July 22
Everything Has Changed| Seattle | July 22
Message In A Bottle| Seattle | July 23
Tied Together With A Smile| Seattle | July 23
