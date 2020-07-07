When a 10-year-old orders her mom’s Baskin-Robbins birthday cake, hilarity ensues

It all started when a precocious 10-year-old named Coco called in to Baskin-Robbins and spoke with owner Samantha “Sam” Mahan.

Coco: “Hi Sam! My mom always orders me and my brother’s cakes from you and it’s her birthday now so I would like to order a cake for her.”

Sam: “Aww, that’s sweet. Ok let’s start with your name and phone number.”

Coco: “Well my name is Coco and I’m too young to have a phone and I can’t give my mom’s number because it’s a surprise. My brother has a phone but he’s 13 so he won’t give it to me.”

Sam (with a chuckle): “Okay, well, let me talk to your brother and I can get it from him.”

After securing a phone number from Coco’s brother, it was time to plan out the birthday cake. Coco had some special requests.

Coco: “OK, so, I’ll just let you run with it, just do something with nature or flowers, her pug and two cats, and throw some gold in since it’s her golden birthday and she’s turning 50, but really she tells people she’s 30.”

Sam got to work, placing a pot of flowers atop a cake festooned with pugs and cakes, then flaked in gold. The sweet story of her collaboration with Coco, and cake photos, were posted to Facebook. There were compliments galore, and not just for Sam’s cake decorating skills.

“Samantha does more for this community than any of us know! She is the best,” Daragh Childs wrote.

“This is the best thing on the internet today, hands down,” Barb Brooks added.

When asked about the payment for this edible art, Sam said, “There was a second that I thought that maybe (Coco) never got permission from an adult and no one was going to come pick the cake up!”

But soon her mom’s boyfriend arrived, albeit a little confused, asking, “I’m supposed to pick up pug/nature cake?”

Sam’s post sparked interest from some who were not aware that ice cream cakes could be so decretive. Cassandra Quilala-Nickel asked if Sam could design a cake decorated with succulents. Sarah Goodin asked if a Zelda themed cake was possible. To those, and others, Sam was happy to oblige and the resulting photo posts were spectacular.

Sam finished out the post saying, “Now I just hope Coco’s mom doesn’t get upset I shared her real age.”

Coco’s mom, Toni Malvesta, was not upset in the least. After celebrating her 29th birthday for the past two decades, she decided that her golden was as good a time as any to finally cross into her 30s. Birthdays are a big deal in the Malvesta household, so when Coco started to have birthday cake questions, Toni encouraged Coco to talk to Sam at Baskin-Robbins.

“We had tried some Baskin-Robbins in L.A., but they never worked out,” says Toni. “We were thrilled to find Sam and have been ordering from her even since she took over.”

Toni continues, “This has been a summer of learning for my kids. I push them to be their own spirit, and Coco certainly is an amazing little spirit.”

Coco has two older brothers, Jameson and Miller. Toni has been encouraging all three to expand their horizons and become more independent. With schools closed early this year and mom working, the 10, 12 and 13 year old are learning to fend for themselves around the kitchen, as well pitch in with family meals.

“I want them to be contributing, functioning adults and this is a great start,” Toni says.

In talking to Coco, I learned that she has a big a sweet tooth and has been baking with her mom as far back as she can remember. Coco described in detail an intricate burger cake she created for her father’s recent birthday. “Cooking together bonds our family,” adds Toni.

When about her favorite dessert, Coco says she loves all things lemon, especially the Italian lemon cake at, “the Goat” (Wild Goat Bistro).

“Their food is great, and I love that the restaurant isn’t too fancy,” says Coco.

She raves about the lemon olive cake at Della Fattoria too. She also loves Japanese food, with Gohan being her favorite. “I love the clean healthy flavors and it’s much better than fast food,” says Coco.

When asked if she wants to be a professional baker someday, Coco says maybe, but after being a lawyer. She wants to attend University of Virginia, the state where she was born, and then attend law school in New York City. Why NYC?

“Because my family has lived in a lot of big cities, but never New York. And the great food, of course,” she says.

Toni also tells me that Coco has been playing flag football since she was 5. Once the family moved to Petaluma three years ago, Coco joined the local Gridiron flag football league.

“She was going to have go with us to the practices and games anyway because her brothers were playing, so she joined up,” Toni says.

I cannot think of a better word in the English language to describe Coco than “precocious,” although it really only describes the first impression. Coco is certainly mature beyond her 10 years, uses words like “ironically” correctly, but still shows that youthful curiosity and open-mindedness.

For a minute, Coco did what no other interviewee has done by turning the tables to question me.

“Why me?” she inquired about this story.

I explained that we are a community newspaper and we like to highlight when people do things for others. It sets a good example for our town. It shows others that even something small can really have a big impact on a person’s day. Coco did something nice in ordering a cake for her mom, which made Sam smile. Sam shared the story, making more people smile. Communities come together over shared moments like this.