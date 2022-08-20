When Petaluma was ‘hardcore capital’ of the Bay Area

On a Tuesday evening in 1970, my neighbor Kenny and I arrived at Petaluma’s State Theater to change the marquee. The movie house ran two feature films a week, changing them every Wednesday. While Kenny took down the marquee for “Funny Girl,” starring Barbara Streisand, I began assembling letters for a new Swedish film, “I Am Curious (Yellow),” along with the letters for “X-RATED.”

It wasn’t my first X-rated marquee.

“Midnight Cowboy,” the story of a male prostitute and an ailing con man, had played in town a few months earlier. Starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman, it went on to be the first X-rated film to win an Oscar.

I was 15 at the time, and Kenny was 17, meaning we weren’t allowed in to see “I Am Curious (Yellow),” but plenty of others were. The film ran at the State (today’s Mystic Theater) for an unprecedented six weeks. Nationally, it became the highest grossing foreign film of all time, helping to usher in a “Golden Age of Porn,” and setting a new bar for X ratings — “Midnight Cowboy” was downgraded to an R rating without a single frame being cut.

Prior to “I Am Curious (Yellow),” screenings of “blue” or “stag” movies in Petaluma were largely restricted to old reel-to-reel projectors set up in the back rooms of fraternal orders. That changed with elimination of the Hays Code.

The Hays Code was a set of strict moral guidelines imposed in the 1930s, when the film industry was desperately trying to lure Depression-era audiences back into theaters with depictions of sex and violence. The code sought to curb the display of such unwholesome acts.

The scenario repeated itself in the 1960s as the rising popularity of television began to cut into theater attendance. This time, the movie industry reversed itself, dispensing with the Hays Code and adopted the film rating system we know today, which allowed audiences to police themselves and their children when it came to film content.

For theaters, the new ratings provided an exclusive niche of R- and X-rated films that network television was prohibited from broadcasting (the X rating was changed to NC-17 in 1990).

After the success of “I Am Curious (Yellow),” the State’s owner, Alan Finlay, began rotating X-rated films into the theater’s schedule one week per month. He did the same at the Parkway, the drive-in theater he owned at the north end of town beside the freeway in Denman Flats (today’s Petaluma Golf Center). The Midway, a new drive-in theater along the freeway south of town, soon followed.

The three theaters not only made Petaluma the sole California city north of San Francisco showing porn, but the only city in the Bay Area doing so outdoors. The Midway’s screen faced the freeway, providing northbound drivers with a full view as they passed by. The screen at the Parkway had its back to the freeway but looked toward Stony Point Road, a rural lane lined with parked cars during X-rated showings.

Outraged parents and religious leaders appealed to city hall to shut down adult films at the drive-ins, arguing they were creating safety hazards for distracted drivers and also were being viewed by underage teenagers sneaking into the drive-ins hidden in the trunks of cars. In response, police increased their patrols of the drive-ins during the showing of X-rated films.

By fall 1972, the State, Parkway, and Midway were all predominantly running softcore and hardcore adult films, the distinction being whether the sex was simulated or real. Screenings drew customers from hours away by car, earning Petaluma a reputation as the “Hardcore Capital of the North Bay.”

That Christmas season, Finlay decided to up the ante by screening “Deep Throat” at the State.

Among the first hardcore pornographic films to feature relatively high production values with both plot and character development, “Deep Throat” became an instant sensation around the country, drawing half of its audience from middle-class couples on dates or else married, and ushering in a new genre The New York Times dubbed “porno chic.”

The most popular movie to ever play Petaluma, “Deep Throat” ran for 28 consecutive weeks at the State until obscenity charges were filed against Finlay in May 1973. Kenny, who had turned 20, was working as the projectionist the evening police came to confiscate the film.

Finlay immediately replaced “Deep Throat” with another hardcore hit, “Behind the Green Door,” which police returned to confiscate. The defiant Finlay started screening a second copy of “Behind the Green Door,” which police also came for. The district attorney charged Finlay with exhibiting obscene matter and “assisting persons (actors) to expose themselves.” In his filing, he denounced the screening of “Deep Throat” as “Sodom and Gomorrah gone wild before the fire.”