You could hear a pin drop as Tony Bennett prepared to launch into his most famous song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” during the inaugural Sonoma Jazz Plus Festival in 2005 — the audience was breathlessly captivated by his velvety voice.

He closed out a bustling weekend of music that also featured songstress Diana Krall and icon Steve Winwood. Bennett enjoyed the festival so much, he returned in 2007, alongside LeAnn Rimes, Smokey Robinson and Harry Connick Jr. That year, the Field of Dreams was packed with 3,800 fans, who let out an audible squeal as the music swelled with “The Way You Look Tonight.”

"(Bennett) is the last living icon of the golden age of American music," said Jim Horowitz, the festival's executive producer told the Index-Tribune in 2007. "He's just class and it's an honor for us to have him."

Bennett died on July 21, one week short of his 96th birthday. Born in Long Island, he was the last of the iconic crooners of the ‘50s and ‘60s, responsible for some of the world’s most popular songs, including “Because of You” and “The Best is Yet to Come.” His accomplishments include 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award and two Emmy Awards, to name a few.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. But he worked into his 80s, including the 2014 Grammy Award-winning “Cheek to Cheek” album with Lady Gaga. He spent his life charming audiences, including those in Sonoma.

As one festival-goer said in 2007, “It’s TONY freaking BENNETT! And he’s in SONOMA!”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lAszuAI94e4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Contact editor/publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.