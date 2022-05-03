Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Sonoma County

Just because the Roseland Cinco de Mayo Festival has been canceled again doesn’t mean there aren’t places to go to celebrate in Sonoma County.

Some local restaurants are offering special menus, including Windsor’s El Gallo Negro.

The menu will include roast carnitas, stew barbacoa, tamales, chile Colorado (red Mexican chili) and mole.

“We will get even more traditional,” owner Pedro Diaz said, adding that the restaurant will be serving its special menu from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Sonoma County Lowrider Council is hosting its annual Cinco de Mayo BBQ and Cruise on Saturday at Doyle Park, 698 Doyle Park Drive, Santa Rosa.

The family-friendly event will include games for kids. The BBQ will be from 2-5 p.m.

A sampling of other events include:

Cinco de Mayo at Goatlandia

4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary, 2336 Olivet Lane, Santa Rosa

Price: $200

This benefit dinner fundraiser includes a self-guided tour and a silent auction. Only 35 seats are available.

Contact events@goatlandia.org, 707-541-6216.

Cinco de Mayo at Fairmont Sonoma

5 p.m. Thursday

Fairmont Sonoma Mission & Spa, 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma

Families and their pets are invited to enjoy live music by world fusion band Pellejo Seco, a festive menu from CaliForno food truck and margarita specials from 38* North Bar. Admission is free. For more information, go to fairmont.com/sonoma.

Cinco de Mayo at Sonoma Springs Brewing

6 p.m. Thursday

Sonoma Springs Brewing Co., 19449 Riverside Drive, Sonoma

The taproom transforms its “Paint Nite” into a Cinco de Mayo-themed evening led by artist Ron Bean. For more information, go to bit.ly/38JQmP8.

Cinco de Mayo with The B-Side Players

8 p.m. Thursday

HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol

Price: $23

Listen to music by Southern California-based Latin funk group The B-Side Players and Oakland-based, punk-edged Latin and Iberian outfit LoCura.

For more information, go to bit.ly/37UNoaF.

2022 Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic

7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday

Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa

Price: $395 to $3,995

The event raises funds for the three Farmworker Centers in Napa Valley that provide safe, affordable housing for underserved migrant workers. The event includes a raffle offering Napa Valley wine, entertainment, shopping and more.

For more information, go to BrownPaperTickets.com.

Latino Nights at Epicenter

10 p.m. Friday

Epicenter Sports & Entertainment, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa

Price: $25

Epicenter is teaming with Latino 95.5 to throw a party featuring two dance floors, deals on bowling and axe throwing, and more. DJ Marroquin, DJ Rolando, and DJ Jay Fresco provide the beats and Victory House will be serving a special food and drink menu. 21 and older only. No entry after 11:30 p.m.

Get tickets at visitepicenter.com/latino-nights.

Cinco de Vino

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

851 Limerick Lane, Healdsburg

Price: $75

Each ticket to this afternoon wine event includes a bottle of wine to enjoy with a taco bar. For more information, go to viszlayvineyards.com.

Know of any other events celebrating Cinco de Mayo in the North Bay? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.