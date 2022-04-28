While onstage, Olivia Wilde reportedly got served legal documents from Jason Sudeikis

Director Olivia Wilde was in the middle of introducing her forthcoming film, "Don't Worry Darling," at CinemaCon on Tuesday when someone placed a cryptic yellow envelope on the stage in front of her.

"This is for me, right?" a perplexed Wilde said, redirecting her attention to the thin package marked "Personal and Confidential."

"Very mysterious. I'm going to open it now," she continued before glancing at its contents onstage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "Is this a script? OK, got it. Thank you."

Without missing a beat, Wilde resumed her prepared remarks about her highly anticipated psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Gemma Chan.

While many thought she was simply handed an unsolicited screenplay, Deadline appeared to get the scoop: Wilde was reportedly given custody papers, courtesy of former partner Jason Sudeikis. The actors, who never married, have two kids together. Representatives for Warner Bros. and Wilde didn't respond immediately Wednesday to The Times' requests for comment.

After photos surfaced online of the filmmaker speaking at the event — attended by thousands of entertainment industry members and journalists — Twitter users couldn't help but wonder: What was in the envelope?

"Me being nosy af and wanting to know what's in this folder," tweeted one person.

"Me trying to figure out what could have been in the envelope handed to Olivia Wilde yesterday," another person tweeted, along with a popular meme of a character from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" peddling a conspiracy theory.

In the suspenseful trailer for "Don't Worry Darling," which premiered Tuesday at CinemaCon, Styles and Pugh's characters get intimate while something sinister bubbles under the surface. During her CinemaCon speech, Wilde deemed her "ambitious" sophomore feature film, a follow-up to 2019's "Booksmart," a "love letter to the movies that push the boundaries of our imagination."

She also gushed about the film's "extraordinary" ensemble cast, including the "brilliant," "sexy," "funny" and "tough" Pugh and pop superstar Styles — whom Wilde jokingly described as "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of." (Last year Wilde was also romantically linked to Styles.)

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could ever want," Wilde told the audience.

"What would it take for you to give up that ... perfect life? What are you really willing to sacrifice in order to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that is designed to serve you? That's the world and the question of 'Don't Worry Darling.'"

Times staff writers Ryan Faughnder and Christie D'Zurilla contributed to this report.