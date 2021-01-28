Wild about Evan Antin

It’s always nice to have someone watching your back. That’s especially true if you’re an endangered animal in an increasingly threat-filled world. In his new book “World Wild Vet: Encounters in the Animal Kingdom,” Dr. Evan Antin — star of the Animal Planet television series “Evan Goes Wild” — includes an eye-opening dedication.

“To the rangers and conservationists who work on the front lines to protect the world’s wildlife. I see you on every continent and in every country, quietly, heroically putting your time, energy and even your lives on the line to defend animals and habitats. Because of you, future generations will be able to appreciate our natural world.”

If some of those words — “front lines,” “lives on the line,” “heroic,” “defend” — conjure images of warfare and battles, that’s purely intentional.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that it’s very different being a ranger in certain parts of the world than it is in others,” explains Antin, reached on the phone in Thousand Oaks, California, where he works as a veterinarian specializing in exotic animals. “In Sub-Saharan Africa,” he continues, “being a ranger is a very dangerous job, fighting poachers, protecting the wildlife, protecting the parks. They’re paid to do it, yes, but it’s a high risk occupation, and they don’t get paid that much, considering the high risk. More park rangers have died in Sub-Saharan Africa, fighting the war on poaching — specifically rhino poaching — than American soldiers have died in the Middle East since 2001.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Dr. Antin will be discussing his book, his lifetime work with animals, and his adventures around the globe as Copperfield’s Books hosts a free, live Zoom-based author talk. Raised in Kansas City, Kansas, Antin says he grew up seeking the company of native wildlife around his home, actively inviting close encounters with snakes, frogs, turtles and insects of all kinds. At the University of Colorado at Boulder, he studied evolutionary and ecological biology, and then studied veterinary medicine at Colorado State University. In the book, he describes how he became involved in videography, capturing his enthusiastic interactions with wild animals, first in Australia — improvising his way through a camcorder-captured face-to-face with a wriggling, hissing, five-foot-long monitor lizard — and eventually all over the planet. Along the way, he learned to appreciate the passion and commitment of the rangers he was meeting in national parks and wildlife preserves and sanctuaries, where not everyone shares their goal of protecting and preserving the animals who live there.

“I was in the Congo, working with chimpanzees,” Antin recalls, “and I had an opportunity to go hiking among the Eastern Lowland Gorillas. The park was closed because some rebels had broken into the park and it was too dangerous for tourists. But because I was working with the chimp rescue, and they work closely with the park, they arranged it so I could have a private day, with guides and armed guards, in a certain part of the park where they were pretty certain there weren’t going to be rebels.”

After a memorable day that included a exceptional, up-close visit with a large group of gorillas — “A beautiful family, with a big silverback and tons of gorillas,“ describes Antin — he returned to the chimp rescue center. He later learned that three days after his visit to the park, those rebels engaged in a firefight with some of the same guides and guards he’d visited the gorillas with.

“Three men lost their lives,” he says. “I hear stories like that all the time. Stories that make you think, ’Man, if these guys can keep going out there, with the risks being so dangerous, I’d better do whatever I can do, everything I can do, to help these animals out. I can’t be more inspired by what those rangers do.”

A notable element of the book is that it’s arranged according to different parts of the planet. Part One, titled “See the World,” is divided into two sub-chapters, describing Antin’s adventures in Australia and Tanzania. Part Two is “Welcome to the Jungle,” with sections on Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. And so on.

“It worked really well to do it that way,” Antin says, “because it does somewhat follow my own story. It’s chronological. You can read it in order and see my evolution from being a young, crazy wildlife enthusiast getting myself in trouble a lot, to being an a conservationist and veterinarian working with exotic animals. But, by breaking it up into countries, readers who are interested in a particular place or a particular kind of animal, can just jump around to those parts of the book.”

One word that pops up throughout “World Wild Vet” — and is, in fact, at the center of the book’s title — is “wild,” or “wildness” or even “wilderness.” Asked for his own personal definition of “wildness,” Antin replies that, to him, "wildness“ is synonymous with “Nature.”

“I love the word ’wildness,’“ he says. ”In the book, I use it when describing protected environments that still retain their natural wildness, or national parks where the wild is being protected and studied and cared for. But it’s a word that is also synonymous with ’gnarly,’ or ’crazy,’ depending on the context. I guess I do use it a lot. Why not? It’s such a multi-purpose word.“

Wildness, of course, is a big part of why Antin does what he does , and why he’s so eager to share his knowledge and experiences with anyone who who will listen.

“The wild parts of the world, and the wild animals that live there and that are so amazing and still so vulnerable, they are something I want to preserve, both for selfish reasons and because they just deserve a chance to exist,” he says. “People have said that my passion for animals is pretty contagious, and I hope that’s true. If more people could pick up on that passion and that enthusiasm and that commitment to preserving the wilderness, well, that would not be a bad thing.”