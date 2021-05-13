Winners announced in Petaluma Pete’s painted piano competition

WHEN? The museum is opening Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit closes on Saturday, May 15.

John Maher, better known around town as Petaluma Pete, strode circuitously through the Petaluma Arts Center last Friday, darting here-and-there among a forest of whimsically painted pianos. With his signature bowler hat in place, and the midday sunlight casting a magical glow across the vividly colorful, brightly gleaming instruments, the scene resembled some offbeat alternative version of the classic Dr. Seuss-inspired movie “The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.”

“This all makes me very happy,” proclaimed Maher, making a sharp turn at one piano decorated like a tugboat overrun with chickens. Moving past another resembling a giant typewriter, he finally arrived at a piano titled “Stained Glass,” painted by local artist Robyn Disharoon.

“This is the one,” he said, giving the piano an affectionate pat. “The number one painted piano in Petaluma, chosen by all of the wonderful people who’ve visited this crazy exhibit since it started up over a month ago.”

The prize piano does indeed resemble a stained glass window, with “PETALUMA” painted on the upper front board as if constructed from beveled glass. Golden leaves are artfully placed across the lower front board. In a word, it’s gorgeous.

The whole eye-popping show, titled simply, “Pianos of Petaluma,” opened on April Fools Day. Every weekend since, visitors to the Arts Center have been invited to cast their votes for their favorite of 45 different pianos, each one adorned with elaborate ornamentation reflecting the unique vision of its assigned artist. Some were created specifically for this exhibit, while others are older, recognizable for having been on display in various spots around Petaluma for the last few years.

“Some of these are classics,” said Maher. “They’ve brought people a lot of joy over the years. And some of them still sound great.” With a theatrical flourish, Maher played a few bars of what sounds like a Souza march mashed up with the Looney Tunes theme. Giving the piano another brief pat, he added, “They are all works of art, through and through.”

In addition to being a one-of-a-kind art show, the exhibit has always been a friendly, low-key competition. As the closing day of the show now approaches on Saturday, May 15, the votes have been tabulated, and the top 10 highest vote-getters have just been announced. Along with Disharoon’s “Stained Glass,” the No. 2 piano is Luci Anontelli’s “Barn and Birds.” Elise Ann Durenberger’s “Cruisin’ Chevy” is No. 3. The former features a striking painting of an old barn bathed in soft light, with three-dimensional birds on sticks appearing to fly above the piano, while the later, having been gutted of strings and hammers, resembles an automobile and opens up into a functional bar.

For the show, all participating artists were invited to include other examples of their non-piano artwork, from paintings and sculptures, to hand-painted pillows and jewelry. Such works are displayed along with the associated piano. In other cases, artists have decorated their own instrument to be interactive beyond the ability to play music a tune (at least on most of them). One amusing example is Gio Benedetti’s child-sized piano, festooned with paintings of trolls and other magical creatures, including a list of troll safety tips. The back of the piano has been turned into a coloring book of sorts, a charming illustration drawn onto a dry-erase board in permanent marker, allowing kids to add their own colors, then wipe them off and start over.

Each and every one of the show’s 45 pianos has its own similarly playful characteristics, which, taken all together, work as an offbeat tribute to the creativity and inventiveness of Petaluma’s artistic community.

“People have really been digging this show,” said Maher, pointing out that a percentage of the income from of all artwork purchases — including sales of the pianos themselves, which range in price from $100 to $1,000 — go towards local fundraising efforts to transform the crumbling downtown train trestle into a functional riverside promenade. “As I often say, it will cost less to fix it than to nix it,” Maher added. “Tearing the trestle down and hauling it away is going to more costly than turning it into something everyone can enjoy.”