Winterblast fest breezes back to A Street district

It seems nearly every town in the United States has an annual festival. In Sonoma County alone, there are the Sebastopol Apple Blossom Festival and the Petaluma Butter and Egg Days Festival.

But in Santa Rosa, there is a festival even more specifically localized than those. The annual Winterblast event, last held in 2019, celebrates the neighborhood near Juilliard Park that’s officially designated as the South of A Street Arts District, known as SOFA.

One of the things that makes this event so unique and whimsical is its SOFA Parade, open to anyone who wants to decorate and mobilize a couch and wheel it down the street.

“We wanted to use the SOFA identity and name, so we started the parade and festival in 2004,” said Bob Stender, coordinator of this year’s Winterblast, happening this Saturday. Stender is also owner — with his wife Becky — of Tibidabo Photography on A Street for the past 32 years.

“We don’t track the entries at all. We’ve never had a signup. There are no parameters. Just decorate a sofa and come on out,” Stender said.

However relaxed the parade and its parameters may be, there was an informal workshop last weekend offering advice and suggestions on how to decorate a sofa and make it move.

The parade is tasteful and sensible in a goofy, good-natured way, often including children.

Although the number may change by the time the parade starts, Stender said there are “30 or so” entries expected this year.

“I think this may be a big one, because there is a lot of pent-up energy from there not being a parade last year,” he said.

There will be two SOFA parades, led according to tradition by the Hubbub Marching Band, starting at 6 and 8 p.m. at the Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County, 467 Sebastopol Ave.

A new parade entrant this year is Anne Warren Clark, managing director of 6th Street Playhouse in Railroad Square, joined by Brian Herndon, who will play Scrooge in 6th Street’s “Scrooge in Love,” opening Nov. 26.

A third parade has been added at 7 p.m. this year, featuring Brazilian dancers and drummers.

Winterblast, returning after a COVID-induced hiatus last year, also serves as a public open house for the SOFA district, which includes artists’ studios, galleries, restaurants and small businesses.

Stender estimates 20 venues, 40 artists and five food trucks will participate in this weekend’s event. Students from the nearby Luther Burbank Elementary School also will take part in the celebration, he said.

Alcohol will be served at the district’s food venues during the festival but will not be allowed on the public sidewalks and streets, Stender explained.

Admission is free, but to help cover costs, front-row, artist-decorated, stationary sofas and loveseats will be placed in the best locations for viewing the parades. A $350 donation reserves an entire sofa. A $250 donation reserves an entire loveseat. To reserve, please email Christie Marks at christie@christiemarksart.com.

